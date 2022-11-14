What time will Below Deck Adventure Season 1 Episode 3 air? Lewis x Kyle's fight, release date, and more

The third episode of Below Deck Adventure Season 1 is all set to air on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. In the new episode, the superyacht Mercury engines fail, leaving everyone panicking.

The show will also show Kyle being warned by Lewis over his behavior as it could lead to some serious consequences. The synopsis of the episode, titled Norwegian Tussle, reads:

“Lewis warns Kyle that his bad behavior has Capt. Kerry on high alert; when the Mercury engines fail, Kerry has to rely on his young deck crew to execute a precarious docking.”

Mercury engines fail on Below Deck Adventure's Season 1 Episode 3

Below Deck Adventure has faced a lot of ire for its frequent and heated bouts between deckhand Kyle Dickard and the crew. The rift has also caused major disruption to guests on several occasions.

In the new episode too, Kyle is given a stern warning by bosun Lewis to watch out for his behavior as it is causing a lot of the tensions onboard. He even says that Kyle is under the radar of Captain Kerry for his disrespectful attitude.

The Below Deck Adventure preview clip also shows Captain Kerry experiencing an engine failure while docking in Alesund, Norway.

Just before going in to dock, he realizes something is wrong. He then says into his walkie-talkie:

“I lost full control. I think the engine is stuck astern.”

Things get more tense when the superyacht, Mercury, is less than 25 feet from the dock. Captain Kerry acts quickly and tells the crew,

“We have an engine failure! I’ve lost starboard engine. Can I please have a free deckhand on the bow please? Run!”

Speaking about the mechanical issue in the episode of Below Deck Adventure interview, he says:

“Without the engines, I no longer have control. I’m relying on my deck crew to get those lines across.”

To help the captain, Nathan and Kyle immediately get to work. The first few tosses are successful, but one of Nathan’s ropes falls into the water, leaving him in a tight spot.

Taking control, Kyle is forced to step in, much to Nathan’s frustration. The latter tells his fellow deckhand:

“You could’ve just let me do it. Don’t rush me.”

To which Kyle responds:

“It is a rush, bro. We don’t have an engine.”

Later, clarifying about his move in the interview, he says:

“You just don’t get it. When you lose engines, it becomes an emergency really quick.”

This is not the first time when Kyle’s behavior has caused friction on the yacht as Kyle turned out to be the troublemaker in Below Deck Adventure's previous episode as well.

In the second episode, Kyle landed himself in trouble for flirting with Kasie in front of charter guests during a caving expedition. The news did not sit well with Captain Kerry and he immediately instructed his bosun Lewis to get the team under control.

Now, in the new episode, Lewis will try to talk to Kyle about his actions and how it is affecting the crew and the captain. Whether Kyle will take the warning seriously or not will be known in upcoming episodes.

Tune in to Bravo on Tuesday to watch the new episode of Below Deck Adventure. The show can also be viewed the next day on Peacock or on the Bravo app.

