What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 4 air on Bravo? Pressure doubles up and more

Below Deck Adventure is back this week as the cast continues their adrenaline-seeking charter trips in Norway. The upcoming episode will see the crew struggling to be in sync, prompting Captain Kerry to lend a hand to the deck crew.

The episode may also see one less crew member as the captain has asked Kyle, the deckhand, to resign.

The synopsis of episode 4 reads:

"As the Mercury team prepares for their next charter, Capt. Kerry notifies the crew he asked Kyle to resign; pressures rise for both the interior and exterior team as they are drowning in extra duties; Capt. Kerry lends a hand to the deck crew."

The upcoming episode will air on Tuesday, November 22, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Rough seas ahead in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Adventure

In Tuesday’s episode of Below Deck Adventure, titled, Mercury Mayhem, not everything’s running smoothly. The new charter guests are about to arrive, but Captain Kerry may be a man short since he recently asked Kyle to resign.

Bosun and Chief Stewart are at odds and as a result, the exterior and interior crews are suffering. This prompted the captain to take charge and decide to help the crew deck in hopes of taking the pressure off of the entire Below Deck Adventure cast.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the crew is seen struggling. The food isn’t right, the department heads seem in over their heads, and as a result, the guests aren’t getting the best possible service that the Bravo franchise thrives on.

The upcoming guests are seemingly religious and ask the captain to pray with them before they board the boat. However, once they’re on, they let loose and start to enjoy themselves. After a brief interaction with the guests, Nathan said in his confessional:

"Like one minute they’re so holy and the next minute they’re so h***. God bless us."

The chief stew asks her stews Oriana and Kasie to “step it up” since they want to make sure that the upcoming service is “f****** perfect.” To make sure that everything is top-notch, she asks Nathan to help the interior crew in the stew pantry, which does not sit well with the Below Deck Adventure bosun.

In his confessional, Lewis said:

"Faye already knows I’ma deckhand down and it’s a bit bloody presumptuous of her to think that she can keep stealing my deckhands whenever she wants."

The pressure seems to be getting to everyone, including the chef. Guests are not happy with their eggs and ask the stews to take them back. However, the chef seems to be struggling as it is as she burns her hand quite badly while preparing their meals.

Captain Kerry asks Kyle Dickard to resign

Below Deck Adventure has aired three episodes so far and has already seen a major change. Captain Kerry asked Kyle to resign and leave the boat after his inappropriate behavior toward his fellow cast members.

Becca @ImWatchingBravo It’s obvious now Bravo hires these prejudiced white people on purpose, how many seasons must we watch a black cast member be bullied. It’s not “drama” it’s just fucking gross #BelowDeckAdventure It’s obvious now Bravo hires these prejudiced white people on purpose, how many seasons must we watch a black cast member be bullied. It’s not “drama” it’s just fucking gross #BelowDeckAdventure

Captain Kerry initially stated that he has a “three-strike” policy for his crew, and it looks like Kyle struck out. His first offense was flirting and kissing Kasie in front of the guests, making everyone uncomfortable.

This was followed by him getting drunk and taking out his frustration on Nathan the next morning. The last straw was Kyle’s aggressive behavior towards Nathan over something as small as being asked to flush the toilet after doing his business.

Tune in on November 22 to see what happens next on Below Deck Adventure on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

