What time will Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 17 air on Bravo? Natasha Webb to replace Kyle Viljoen and more

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been releasing drama-packed episodes over the past couple of weeks. This time, it seems that things may get back to normal with the interior team as well as between Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder.

Storm and Natalya were seen fighting in previous episodes, but a preview showed the two getting back together. Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 17 is all set to air on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

Last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with stew Kyle Viljoen falling down the stairs and injuring his ankle. In the upcoming episode 17, chief stew Natasha Webb will have to make the tough decision of bringing in another stew in place of Kyle, after taking into account the nature of the workload. Will the latter bid farewell to Below Deck Mediterranean season 7? Only time will tell.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 17 airing schedule

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo. The show will air its seventh episode on October 31, 2022, at its usual time slot of 8-9 PM ET.

Viewers can watch the episode later on the network’s website or check local listings for reruns. Previous episodes are also available on the Bravo site.

If viewers don’t have the channel, then they can opt for various streaming services, such as fuboTV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. They can also go for TV providers, including Xfinity, dish, Verizon, Optimum, Spectrum, and Sparklight.

What to expect from the new episode?

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 17 will begin from where Kyle fell down the stairs. A preview clip showed him resting in his cabin when Natasha Webb informed him that she had a conversation with Captain Sandy Yawn to find a replacement.

Kyle cried and told Natasha that he didn’t want to be replaced. In response, the chief stew stated that she didn’t want to replace him either, but the workload was too high, which demanded an extra hand in the interior team.

Another preview showed Chef Dave White and Natasha exchanging hurtful messages. Natasha had asked Dave to only text her regarding work, which frustrated him. In a sneak peek, this frustration became clear to the viewers when they saw the chef running behind schedule to serve dinner to the guests, who were waiting with empty plates.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 17, titled The Fall Guy, reads:

“The crew scrambles to help Kyle after a tumble down the stairs and his subsequent ankle injury is worse than they thought, which puts more pressure on the interior. With another day of bad weather ahead, the deck crew figures out a creative way to get the guests on the water.”

It further states:

“When Courtney tries to pull up the anchor, however, she gets an unwelcome surprise. After Natasha and Natalya work a long, exhaustive day on their own, Natasha must make a difficult decision about the future of her department.”

Since the show's premiere, two cast members have been replaced. Storm Smith replaced Raygan Tyler as the latter was fired from Bosun’s position, and deckhand Reid Jenkins recently joined the crew after Jason Gaskell quit. Will Kyle be the third cast member to leave the show? Viewers will get their answer in the upcoming episode.

