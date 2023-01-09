What time will Below Deck season 10 episode 7 air on Bravo? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Below Deck season 10 is set to return with another episode this week, and it seems like Captain Sandy’s warning has been taken seriously. After the Bravo captain gave Camille one last chance to prove herself, she’s been seen making an effort to be on everyone’s good side.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Camille takes Captain Sandy's warning seriously as she tries to turn things around in her new role as a full-time stewardess; Alissa struggles to forgive Camille for her past shortcomings; Ross confronts Tony's lack of urgency."

Below Deck season 10 episode 7 will air on Monday, January 9, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Below Deck season 10 episode 7 will see Camille trying to turn over a new leaf

Below Deck returns with another interesting episode this week. After the previous episode ended with a confrontation between Captain Sandy and Camille, it looks like the latter's wiped her tears and is ready to prove that she deserves to be on the yacht.

In a preview clip uploaded to YouTube, the stew is seen crying about her conversation with the captain and letting her frustrations get the best of her as Alissa Humber walks in on her. Camille yells at her fellow stew and tells her to leave the room while she’s trying to do her job.

In her confessional, Alissa said:

"I don’t know what’s going on, what Captain Sandy said to her but seeing her crying and upset, I feel bad for her but I’m just trying to quietly collect my sheets and dip out."

Camille makes her way to the laundry room where she is comforted by Ben, who asks her about what happened. She tells him that she had her “a** chewed out again.” He offers her a hug and tells her to “bring that smile back.”

Meanwhile, Fraser radioes the captain and asks her if he could have a word with her. Upon reaching the cabin, Fraser informs the captain of his plan to ensure that Camille’s work doesn’t get too affected going forward. He explains that he will put the Below Deck stew on the early shift, so he can technically be with her all day to minimize the chance for any “animosity between the crew” when he’s not around.

Later in the clip, the captain calls Ross, Rachel, and Fraser to discuss the upcoming chartered guests. The Below Deck’s fourth chartered guests are about to arrive, and it seems they're of Indian descent. The guests apparently intend to smoke their hookah every night and have a spice preference of seven out of ten.

The chef is excited about the upcoming guests as she had studied in India for a few months and even picked up a few phrases during her stay.

On the other hand, the captain decided to switch things up a little for the upcoming charter. The crew usually meets the guests while docked and then sets sail with them on the boat. However, this time around, they will already be anchored in the water before the guests arrive, so they can put the toys out in the water beforehand.

On the day of the arrival, the captain notices a change in Camille’s ethics and asks Alissa what she thinks of the same. The latter informs the captain that she’s really proud of her for stepping up. In her confessional, Alissa said that everyone’s busting their b*tt, and she sees that Camille's working harder. She also added:

"I’m almost hopeful for the first time that she’ll get it together."

Tune in on Monday at 8 pm ET to see what happens next on Below Deck season 10.

