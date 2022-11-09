What time will CBS’ The Amazing Race season 34 episode 8 air? Teams train with a pro rugby team and more

The Amazing Race season 34 will air its eighth episode on CBS at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The new episode will be even more challenging as the teams will be trained with a pro rugby team.

The synopsis of Episode 8, titled La Ville Rose, reads:

"Teams drive to Toulouse, France, where they must run, tackle and kick their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team."

What to expect in Episode 8 of The Amazing Race season 34

In the new episode of The Amazing Race, the final six teams will be pushing themselves to stay in the race as they drive to yet another destination in France, Toulouse, for their next round of challenges.

The new episode’s detour will be a choice between Lay Bricks or Say Six. In Lay Bricks, the six teams will have to lay bricks in order to recreate a sidewalk pattern to receive their next clue.

A preview clip from The Amazing Race shows teams trying to copy the brick pattern of The Occitan cross, also called the cross of Toulouse, to get to the next clue.

The Occitan cross is a heraldic cross, which is today used as a symbol of the Occitania. The design was most likely first used in the 12th century in the coat of arms of the counts of Forcalquier. It was most probably also used by the counts of Toulouse in their capacity as Marquises of Provence, on 13th-century coins and seals.

However, the teams are having a difficult time identifying the correct pattern of bricklaying and are unsure about the masonry work.

While in Say Six, teams will have to find three poets, who will recite two lines of the French poem, Demain dès l'aube by Victor Hugo. The teams will then have to recite the poem to a judge to receive their next clue.

In the new destination, the teams will also be trained with a champion pro rugby team. The training will be gruesome and make the teams realize what it takes to be an athlete.

Other than this, viewers might also get to see a budding bromance between Luis and Derek on the show. Episode 8 will end with the elimination of another team, bringing the team down to the final five.

The Amazing Race started with 12 teams of two competing against each other in a race held in different parts of the world but as the show is approaching its end, only a few teams are left to compete for US$1 million. The new season premiered on September 21, 2022, following the premiere of Survivor 43.

Who was eliminated from Episode 7 of The Amazing Race Season 34?

In the previous episode of The Amazing Race, It's Simply Medieval, the teams had to drive to Dordogne to either choose between Walnut Cracker or Medieval Gamer to get to the next clue. The synopsis of episode 7 read:

"Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle.”

Glenda and Lumumba were eliminated from the race due to their navigation skills. While Michael and Marcus were the first teams to find the pit stop and they both won $7,500 each.

