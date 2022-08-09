What time will Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 2 air? Ben Higgins x Nick Viall face-off, release date and more

After an exciting premiere featuring actresses Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris, Celebrity Beef Season 1 will air its second episode on Tuesday, August 9, at 10 pm ET on E! The new episode will see Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, the two most popular stars of The Bachelor, compete with each other to finish the tasks assigned to them by the host.

Ben Higgins and Nick Viall will get to demonstrate their culinary skills in the new E! cooking competition. As the show promises, the duo will face each other in a sausage-making showdown in order to,

“attempt to settle the score in the kitchen while also revealing the inside scoop on their rivalry."

All about Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 2

In the second episode of Celebrity Beef, two good pals from The Bachelor will battle it out to settle their old score. The episode's description of the Good Guy vs. Bad Boy, reads:

"Ben Higgins and Nick Viall aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a battle for the better bachelor, hosted by Joel McHale."

On the show, Ben reveals that he is jealous of Nick's success and looks, which Nick "does not buy" as he says "good guy" Ben is also "annoyingly popular."

The two will work on their beef while preparing the best sausage to win the competition. The reality stars will compete in various challenges and try to win every round. Moreover, the winner will get an advantage, which may include getting an exclusive ingredient, while the loser will receive a punishment like swapping their knives for gardening tools.

At the end of the episode, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall will present their final meal to Joel for the "ultimate taste test." The host will then choose the winner of Celebrity Beef Episode 2.

The winner of the show will not only receive a trophy, but also win $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

Ben Higgins and Nick Viall on being on Celebrity Beef

The Bachelor favourites "Co-host of @almost_famouspodcast" Ben Higgins and entrepreneur Nick Viall, had a gala time on the cooking show. Teasing about his friendly rivalry and who is the better cook, Nick told E! News:

"Obviously Ben's at a very good friend and a friendship I value. But I think we both recognize that we're two very different people and our friendship has really evolved as a result of that, but it's still fun to give each other a hard time and talk smack and compete with one another time."

Nick mentioned that he didn't feel nervous to show off his culinary skills, joking that he was “fully aware" of being a better cook than his competitor.

Ben, on the other hand, was a little apprehensive about his cooking. He recalls being invited to Nick's and Natalie [Joy]'s house where he was offered what he calls "really freaking good pizza" that was, in fact, made by his competitor in the show, Nick. However, when Ben found out that they would be making sausages on the show, he was ready to take Nick head on. He said:

“But when they said sausage I thought it was gonna be a fair battle because I don't know how often Nick's packing sausage in his house quite honestly. I mean, I don't do it and so I thought, ‘Hey, this is a thing that both of us are new to.'”

Later, while talking about who made the award-worthy sausage on the Celebrity Beef, Ben claimed that his was better but Nick countered, saying:

"You made a prettier one. Packed it better."

In addition to Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, other stars who will compete in the upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef are Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, Celebrity Big Brother stars Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, singer Andy Grammer and actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni. WWE stars and twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, actress Missi Pyle and Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis, and television hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love are also expected to participate in this season of the show.

Tune in on E! on Tuesday to watch who finally won the second episode of Celebrity Beef.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das