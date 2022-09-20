What time will Celebrity Beef Season 1 finale air? Sisters Nikki and Brie Bella’s cook-off, release date and more

Celebrity Beef Season 1 is coming to an end. The show’s finale will air on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10 pm ET on E!. The finale episode will feature a cook-off between The Bella Twins, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

The synopsis of the finale episode of Celebrity Beef Season 1, titled Big Sister VS. Little Sister, reads:

"Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a sister vs. sister battle."

In the finale episode of the cooking competition, the Total Bellas stars will be seen doing their best to sabotage each other’s dish and win the competition. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode.

Celebrity Beef Season 1 finale: What we know so far

The Celebrity Beef season 1 finale airing on Tuesday will feature Nikki and Brie Bella trying to settle their beef in the kitchen while whipping up two delicious dishes for host Joel McHale, who will judge both the preparations before declaring the winner.

The sisters will also be swapping places for a special Twin Magic round, but unlike Nikki, Brie will be seen helping out her sister by "improving her station." In an episode preview released by E!, Nikki asks:

“How’s the hater doing over there?”

In response, Brie says:

“I’m improving your station over here.”

Looking at the tension between the sisters in the kitchen, Joel realizes that the Twin Magic round is doing more harm than good. Before ringing the bell, he says:

“Now, the respectful thing to do is to just let them be, but I didn’t sign up for this show to be respectful. I did it to pay for my mountain of gambling debts.”

The twins continued their bickering even after returning to their original stations, with Brie complaining about how Nikki "messed things up" for her. When she says she is "extremely disappointed with the peas," Nikki goes over to Brie’s kitchen counter and walks away with her pots of peas, saying:

"Well, there's an easy way to fix that.”

Nikki also took revenge from her sister when Joel asked her how good Brie’s work was. She said that Brie’s work was “basic,” much to Joel's disbelief, who thought that Brie's work was better than Nikki's. In the episode preview, he says:

"I feel like she did a good job but you're not gonna admit it."

To which Nikki responds:

"She's trying to make stir fry seem like it's Iron Chef over here.”

About Celebrity Beef Season 1

Season 1 of Celebrity Beef premiered on August 2, 2022, with the first episode featuring Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris battling it out in the kitchen.

The cooking show, which turns "pop culture feuds into a battle of foods", follows two celebrity contestants each week trying to settle their score in the cook-off while preparing the best dish on the show.

Host Joel acts as “prosecutor, judge and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown.”

At the end of the cooking competition, both celebrities present their final dish to Joel for the ultimate taste test, after which he crowns one person the winner of the cook-off. The winner not only receives a trophy but is also awarded $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Celebrities who appeared in the first season of the show include Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni, Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, and Missi Pyle and Jeff Lewis. By the end of every episode, the featured celebrity duos managed to squash the beef between them.

Will the Bella sisters be able to do the same? To find out the answer, don't miss out on the season finale of Celebrity Beef, airing on E! this Tuesday, September 20.

