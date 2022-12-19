What time will Celebrity IOU season 5 episode 6 air on HGTV? Cheryl Hines gifts garage makeover to BFF

Celebrity IOU season 5 episode 6 is all set to air on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV. In the new episode, viewers will get to see actress Cheryl Hines giving back to one of her closest friends, Sarita, who helped raise her daughter. The actress will transform Sarita’s garage with the help of twin brothers and design experts Jonathan and Drew Scott.

The synopsis of the new episode of Celebrity IOU season 5, titled Cheryl Hines Gifts a Garage Makeover, reads:

“Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Hines is showing her gratitude to her best friend Sarita, with a very special surprise renovation. Sarita came into Cheryl's life nearly 20 years ago as her selfless personal assistant, and their bond strengthened into sisterhood when Sarita was there to play a pivotal role in raising Cheryl's daughter. Now, Cheryl is teaming up with Jonathan & Drew to give back and unlock the untapped potential of Sarita's underused garage.”

Cheryl Hines gifts a garage makeover to her BFF on Celebrity IOU season 5 episode 6

How did they meet?

In episode 6 of Celebrity IOU season 5, Cheryl Hines will team up with Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott to give her best friend Sarita’s garage a makeover.

Sarita is Cheryl’s former assistant and nanny, and has known Cheryl for the last 20 years. In the episode, Cheryl says:

"I was working on Curb Your Enthusiasm and I needed an assistant. Somebody said why don't you meet Sarita, she actually happens to be from Tallahassee where you are from.”

Cheryl ended up hiring Sarita after meeting her. A year and a half later, Cheryl found out that she was pregnant:

"I looked at her and I said, 'What do you know about babies?' She said, 'Nothing' and I said, 'Neither do I...maybe, do you want to try it together?"

In 2004, Cheryl’s daughter Catherine Rose Young was born. Sarita played a huge role in raising her. The two eventually developed a great relationship as Catherine and Sarita are inseparable. Cheryl says:

"As a parent the only thing that matters really is that you're raising your child to be the best person they can be, and Sarita knows that and she knew that then. She taught Cat so much."

The remodelling

Now, to show her gratitude, Cheryl is on a mission to transform Sarita's garage in under four weeks while the latter is visiting her mother in Florida. It’s a “dream” for Cheryl to do such a makeover “because Sarita works from home. Andrew, her husband, works from home" too.

However, in the Celebrity IOU episode, Cheryl can be seen admitting that she is scared of finding a rat during the remodelling:

"My biggest fear is the critters.”

Even Jonathan is scared of the garage as “the structure is shady.” He says that he “wouldn't even want to park a car in here for fear that this would collapse on it."

But battling all their fears, the trio will get to work on Celebrity IOU and strip down much of the original material. They even make the structure earthquake-proof. By the time they are through, the re-modeled space will not only boast a place to work for Sarita, but will also have a suit for her mother-in-law. Earlier, Sarita used to rent a home nearby for her mother-in-law.

The finished space makes Sarita emotional, and she then tells Cheryl that “there's just no way of ever repaying this.” She is seen getting overwhelmed at the “love and the work that went into" the makeover, making it “so special." She says:

“Catherine means the world to me. She was my best friend.”

Tune in on HGTV on Monday to watch the makeover on Celebrity IOU season 5. The episodes can also be streamed on discovery+.

