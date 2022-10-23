What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 6 air? Celebrity guest list explored 

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The show will feature an interesting set of celebrity contestants and will be hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The winner of each episode will be awarded $1 million that they can donate to the charity of their choice.

On this week's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Francia Raisa, Joel Madden, and Jenifer Lewis are all set to participate in a friendly competition that will leave viewers hooked to their television screens. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who will win and take the grand cash prize to their chosen charities.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

More details on celebrity contestants for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 6 explored

The celebrity contestants for this week's episode include black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, singer and actor Joel Madden, and The Cutting Edge star Francia Raisa. The three participants will compete against each other in a variety of games until one stands victorious and wins a cash prize of $1 million.

Take a look at the list of celebrities and their chosen charities to donate the cash prize:

Francia Raisa - International Community Foundation Joel Madden - MIB Agents Jenifew Lewis - The KIS Foundation

Check out more details about the celebrities below:

1) Francia Raisa

American actress Francia Raisa was born in Los Angeles, California. She began acting in middle school and also appeared as a model in numerous ads and campaigns. She is best known for her roles in Bring it On: All or Nothing, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Chasing the Dream, The Cutting Edge 3, and many others.

Throughout her career, she has earned several nominations, including Favorite TV Actress at the 2011 ALMA Awards and Choice Scene Stealer at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. She also earned the title of Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Drama Series at the 2011 Gracie Allen Awards.

2) Joel Madden

Joel Madden is an American singer, actor, DJ, record producer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant is best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Good Charlotte. Joel and his twin brother Benji Madden dreamt of starting a band after attending a Beastie Boys concert.

Joel has released many albums with Good Charlotte, including Generation Rx, Youth Authority, The Chronicles of Life and Death, and The Young and the Hopeless, among others. The singer also performs with his twin brother Benji as part of the pop rock duo The Madden Brothers.

3) Jenifer Lewis

The American actor and singer was born in Kinloch, Missouri, and moved to New York to focus on her career in performing. From being a part of Broadway to acting in TV shows, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant has done it all.

Some of her most notable works include the films What's Love Got to Do With It (1993), Poetic Justice (1993), The Preacher's Wife (1996), The Brothers (2001), The Cookout (2004), Think Like a Man (2012). She is best known for her iconic portrayal of Ruby Johnson on the hit ABC show black-ish.

Other celebrities set to appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include Kate Flannery, Steve Agee, Austin Creed, Jamie Camil, Michael Rapaport, and June Diane Michael.

Don't forget to tune in to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this Sunday, October 23, on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes