What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 7 air? Contestant guest list explored 

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the episode will feature an interesting line-up of celebrities who will compete against each other over multiple rounds of games. The winner of the episode will be awarded $1 million to donate to the charity of their choosing.

The upcoming episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will witness Kate Flannery, Steve Agee, and Austin Creed putting their best foot forward in the competition.

The friendly competition and fun banter between the celebrities and hosts is sure to entertain viewers. Only time will tell which of these celebrities will walk away with the grand cash prize to donate to their charities.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Celebrity contestants on the upcoming episode include an actor, a comedian, and a wrestler

Celebrity contestants on episode 7 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include The Office star Kate Flannery, American comedian Steve Agee, and American professional wrestler Austin Creed.

The three contestants will utilize their skills over multiple rounds of games until one of them takes to their chosen charity a grand cash prize of $1 million.

Take a look at the list of celebrities and their chosen charities to donate the cash prize:

Kate Flannery - Philabundance Steve Agee - Make-A-Wish Austin Creed - Gamers Outreach

Check out more details about the celebrities below:

1) Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery is an American actress born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known for playing Meredith Palmer on the legendary NBC sitcom The Office.

The contestant has also appeared in numerous spin-offs of the same, including The Office: The Accountants (2006), The Office: The Outburst (2008), The Office: Blackmail (2009), and The Office: The 3rd Floor (2010).

Kate has more than 70 acting credits to her name and also performed on Dancing With The Stars in 2019, finishing in seventh place.

2) Steve Agee

Steve Agee is an American comedian, actor, writer, and musician who was born in Riverside, California. He is best known for his role as Steve Myron on the hit Comedy Central series The Sarah Silverman Program.

The contestant became a household name after playing John Economos in the 2021 superhero film The Suicide Squad. His other projects include The Hive, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Brightburn, among many others.

3) Austin Creed

The star is an American professional wrestler. He is currently signed to WWE where he performs under the ring name Xavier Woods. He also makes public appearances outside of wrestling under the name Austin Creed.

Since 2015, the wrestler has hosted a gaming YouTube channel called UpUpDownDown, where he invites fellow WWE performers, gaming personalities, friends, and guests to play games.

Other celebrities set to appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include Jaime Camil, Michael Rapaport, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Luenell, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Don't forget to tune into Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this Sunday on ABC.

