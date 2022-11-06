What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 8 air on ABC? Release date, plot and more

Episode 8 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 will air on ABC on Sunday, November 6, at 9 pm ET. Fans will also be able to watch the episode on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ one day after the television broadcast.

The upcoming episode will feature three famous personalities solving difficult word puzzles to earn money for their chosen charities. The prize for each correct guess will be chosen by the world-famous Fortune Wheel.

The participating contestants are:

Jaime Camil: Playing for Girls Who Code

Michael Rapaport: Playing for Toys for Tots

June Diane Raphael: Playing for Oceana

About the contestants of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 8

Jaime Camil

49-year-old Jaime Camil is a popular Mexican actor and singer. He has a bachelor’s degree from Universidad Anáhuac and has studied acting in New York. He is fluent in four languages: Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French.

Camil is known for playing the character of Fernando Mendiola in La Fea Más Bella and Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin and the role of Doc Lopez in Schmigadoon! season 1. He is married to model Heidi Balvaner

June Diane Raphael

42-year-old June Diane Raphael is an actress and screenwriter known for her work in Grace and Frankie, Burning Love and Unfinished Business. She currently hosts two pocasts, How Did This Get Made? and The Deep Dive.

Raphael is an alumni of New York University and is known for her long-running sketches, Rode Hard and Put Away Wet. She wrote Bride Wars and later also made a guest appearance in the film. She is the co-founder of The Jane Club, a coworking space in LA and co-founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, a charity organization.

Michael Rapaport

52-year-old Michael Rapaport is an actor and comedian known for making guest appearances in more than 100s of films and TV series like True Romance, The Heat and The 6th Day. He is also the host of I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.

Rapaport directed the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest about the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. In 1997, he was arrested for harassing his ex-girlfriend Lili Taylor and went to mandatory counseling sessions after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Recap of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 7

Last week on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Kate Flannery, Steve Agee, and Austin Creed played the famous word game challenge to win money for organizations Philabundance, Make a Wish and Gamers Outreach respectively. Austin won $28,000 in the first round but failed to reach the bonus round at first.

He was able to enter the bonus round in the second attempt but was unable to guess a puzzle worth $50,000 after using 3 consonants and 1 vowel. By the end of all the rounds, Austen had won $96,350.

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune features many famous contestants like Snoop Dogg, Kevin McKidd, Jenifer Lewis and Tiki Barber, giving them an opportunity to win $1 million for any charitable organization of their choice. The show is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and is announced by Jim Thornton.

This is the first season of the show that has been produced by Bellamie Blackstone instead of Mike Richards.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes