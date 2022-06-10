What time will Charmed Season 4 Episode 13 (finale) air on The CW? Details explored

CW's popular fantasy drama Charmed will drop Episode 13 aka the finale of the ongoing Season 4 this Friday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans are urged to expect shocking and fiery revelations throughout the concluding episode, and there is a chance that audience might become sentimental as the events unfold.

Helmed by producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole, and Amy Rardin, Charmed is a remake of Constance M. Burges' original sitcom of the same name which aired on WB for eight long seasons from 1998 to 2006.

Season 4 of the show premiered on the network nearly three months ago on March 11, 2022 and will finally come to a dramatic end this Friday. Presumably, the series finale will begin from where it left off last week. Episode 12 was titled Be Kind, and it set up the upcoming episode perfectly.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 13: What we know so far

CW's fictional supernatural drama is all set to bring us Episode 13 of its fourth season on Friday. It is important to note that the upcoming episode will double up as the season finale as well as the series finale since The CW announced that they were canceling Charmed. The network has revealed several juicy details alongside an official synopsis for the upcoming episode, which is titled The End Is Never The End. The synopsis reads:

"In the epic series finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been lying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself."

What transpired in Episode 12 of Charmed Season 4?

Season 4 Episode 12 saw Mel, Maggie, and Kaela wake up in a paradise where everyone had been indoctrinated. However, Kaela broke free after discovering Dev's ability, and Inara performed magic to reassemble the cosmos. Harry made a request for Mel and Maggie's freedom. After freeing the Charmed Ones, they learned that Inara had converted all humans into trees and seized all of their magical possessions.

Mel, Maggie, and Kaela, in search of Black Amber at the Command Center, learned that a sample of Inara's blood was required to enter the Command Center. Maggie somehow rescued Jordan, but the latter became a victim of Inara's cruelty once she learned of his escape. Although the three managed to drink Black Amber, Inara killed Mel and Harry, after which Maggie retreated home with Kaela before Inara could get to them.

Ever since its premiere in October 2018, the show has been one of the most popular shows in the US. The fantasy sitcom became so successful after only a few episodes that it was immediately renewed for a second season. The riveting narrative may be credited as one of the key reasons for the show's success, prompting audiences to wait for the series finale eagerly.

Waiting for the final episode has fans on the edge of their seats, as they speculate and wonder about what is going to happen on June 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far