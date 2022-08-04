What time will Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 25 air? Release date, plot and more explored

Episode 25 of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 will air on Thursday, August 4, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

In the upcoming episode, the family will once again get involved in quips as they come across yet another problem. The episode description of Episode 25, titled Cut Throat Chrisleys, reads:

“Julie’s confrontational demeanour alienates the family, and Nanny’s endeavour to dress dogs in lederhosen is unsuccessful.”

Based on the family of multimillionaire Todd Chrisley, the reality show has a large viewership and is a fan-favorite on the network.

What to expect from Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 25?

In the upcoming episode of Chrisley Knows Best, things will take an amusing turn when Todd will be on the lookout for his mom on the field. He goes along with Chase to find her, only to hear Chase and his nanny’s “special call,” leaving Todd speechless.

After hatching a plan to stop his in-laws from moving in and being offended by Savannah's house-warming party in the previous episode, Todd will now try to make things better in his household.

In one of the previous episodes too, Todd showed his insecurity and was acting like a 'jealous high-school boy' after his wife appointed a handyman, Nathan, to do household work after Todd failed to help her with the same.

The good-looking handyman sent Todd into a frenzy, and he then went to a hardware store to buy stuff to do the work and later admitted that he was "jealous."

About the Chrisley family on Chrisley Knows Best

The real-life family comedy, Chrisley Knows Best broke its ratings record on its second season premiere. The show follows the entertaining lives of Atlanta-based "Patriarch of Perfection" Todd and his family, including his wife, five children and two grandchildren.

Todd is a multimillionaire real estate developer and entrepreneur who has everything that money can buy. His wife Julie and their children are a picture-perfect Southern clan, but behind their over-the-top lifestyle and seemingly perfect family life, some serious problems and real drama lay hidden.

Control freak Todd believes in running his life like he runs his business. He even micro-manages his family's every move and every expenditure to make sure nothing exceeds the limit.

In June 2022, Todd and his wife Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Despite the serious claims, the family continues to entertain viewers on screen.

Chrisley Knows Best Todd and Julie talks about their life after conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley were reportedly convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans. The couple could be sentenced in October. Julie Chrisley was also reportedly found guilty of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

Talking about how they dealt with the issue and how the conviction changed them, strengthened their marriage and how they became closer to God, in a recent episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd said:

"God expects me to be a good, decent, honorable human being. He expects me to honor his word, he expects me to be the leader of my household, he expects me to set an example for my wife, my children, to lead by example."

Todd then went on to say that he has always tried to do what God expected of him, but “fell short” in giving “glory to God" for all the things they were accomplishing because he believed that he was the one doing the actual work.

Julie also added that, she is hopeful because,

"The storm that we’re going through right now eventually it’s going to end … exactly the way that God intends for it."

She said that she started reading a book about comebacks and learned that "it doesn't matter how messy life has become. It's never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind." She further said:

"Sometimes we need a shakedown so that we can rise up. And that the lesson for us has to be that it's never too late. We're never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us."

The couple have been through a lot after the conviction and expressed that they want to speed up the process in order to bring to an end the hurt that they were feeling under such trying circumstances. They further asserted that, at the moment, the family just desired "to see an ounce of love from someone else" because they felt like they were "hemorrhaging."

Tune in on Thursday, August 4, to watch yet another interesting episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

