What time will Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 6 air on ABC? Release date, challenge, and more details explored

Episode 6 of Claim to Fame Season 1 will air at 10 PM ET on Monday, August 15, 2022, on ABC. In the upcoming episode, the seven contestants will go through a lie detector test to answer a series of questions about their relatives.

In the show, Claim to Fame, relatives of renowned celebrities live under the same roof without revealing their true identities. The aim of the players is to uncover the identity of other players while keeping their own a secret.

Even hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas have no idea about the players' identities and try to figure it out as the show progresses. The master deceiver (the player who manages to keep their identity a secret until the end) will win $100,000.

All about ABC’ Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 6

In the upcoming episode of Claim to Fame, hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas will put the players through a lie detector test. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Poker Face, reads:

“The remaining seven contestants grow closer but keep their eyes on the prize as this week’s challenge is the most revealing yet. Attached to a lie detector test, contestants take turns sitting in the hot seat answering yes or no questions about their relatives. "

"They must decide whether to tell the truth or lie, and while all attempt to give their best poker face, only one contestant wins immunity from the Guess Off. Back at the house, an alliance influences which clue is drawn and those facing elimination make their case to be The Guesser."

The new episode will kick off with the remaining seven contestants, namely Pepper, Amara, Louise, Logan, Kai, L.C., and Lark. T.

The preview clip shows players hanging out by the pool when L.C. asks pops the question about the craziest thing their celebrity relatives have done because of their famous status.

The players have varied answers, with one of them saying they got a chance to attend “Obama’s inauguration,” while another says that they had “high school musical” come to their community dinner. A third player reveals they got a chance to meet “Bob Saget, Uncle Jesse, Stamos” while another player talks about how they once “sat next to Paris Hilton’s parents.”

The question was a way to find out more about the players and their celebrity relatives as one of the seven players will win immunity from the Guess off at the end of the episode.

Players who have been eliminated from Claim to Fame so far

The following is a list of players who have been eliminated so far:

• Dominique, Rev. Al Sharpton's daughter

• M Lamar (“X”), Laverne Cox’s twin

• Michael (Cubb Coleman), Zendaya’s cousin

• Maxwell, Chuck Norris’ grandson

• Brittany, Brett Favre’s daughter

Quick recap of Episode 5 of Claim to Fame

The previous episode of Claim to Fame, which aired on August 8, saw a major historic blindside by Logan, who had a strong alliance with Dominique since the beginning of the show. Dominique’s powerplay was too strong for the rest of the players.

When Logan discovered her identity, he caused a blindside by conveying the information to the guesser, Kai, who then correctly identified Dominique's identity, leading to the latter's elimination.

Dominique, aka Domfather, was identified as the daughter of international civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

Tune in on Monday on ABC to watch the upcoming episode of Claim to Fame.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande