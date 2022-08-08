How to play Telephone Game? Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 5 challenge to build tension among contestants

ABC’s Claim to Fame aims to bring out the lesser-known relatives of celebrities from all walks of life and have them live in the same house. The objective is to keep their identities secret for as long as possible while identifying other contestants’ celeb relatives.

To keep the show as unbiased as possible, even the show’s hosts, Kevin and Frankie Jonas, have no idea about the kinships of the contestants. They, too, figure that out as the show progresses.

To make matters worse, contestants have the option of changing their names to throw others off their game. The winning contestant, the master deceiver, will win $ 100,000.

With new challenges every week, these contestants fear two things: being the guesser and being the person the guesser picks. After each challenge, one of the bottom two performers is selected as the guesser.

The “guesser” has to guess the celebrity relative of any one house guest. If they’re right, the contestant they picked gets eliminated from Claim to Fame. However, if they’re wrong, their celebrity relative gets revealed, and they are no longer a part of the race.

In the latest episode of Claim to Fame, which will air on August 8 at 10 pm, the contestants will have to play the Telephone Game.

Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 5, The Domfather Part II

Episode 5 of Claim to Fame, titled The Domfather Part II, will pit contestants against each other in a team challenge of Telephone. To win, they must be focused, concentrated and attentive.

The synopsis of the episode says:

“As the contestants catch on to Dominique’s influence throughout the house, some develop their own counterstrategies. This week’s challenge has everyone divided into teams for an elaborate game of Telephone, putting their memorization and communication skills to the test. Tensions build over who will be named The Guesser, with the final guess surprising everyone.

The contestants must play a game of Telephone to make sure that they’re not in the bottom two. To win, they must listen and speak precisely and clearly. The game’s objective is to send a message from one person to another, but it’s not as simple as it sounds.

Traditionally, in a game of Telephone, teams must stand in straight lines or a circle while the facilitators tell one member from each team the phrase. The contestant must whisper the phrase to the contestant next to them.

The message has to go through the entire team, and each contestant must whisper the exact phrase or word to the next contestant until it reaches the last member of their team. This last person member must say the phrase they heard out loud and hope that the message they heard was not significantly different from the original message.

The winning team will be the ones whose end message is closest to the original message.

But as part of this reality show, the simple game of Telephone isn’t as straightforward.

Claim to Fame’s co-hosts will directly tell the contestants the clues they have to place all over the house to win. They must listen and communicate effectively so they can save themselves from losing. The team with the most correctly placed clues will win.

The guesser of the week will be picked from the losing team, while one Claim to Fame contestant will be exempted from being selected by the guesser of the week.

Who went home last week on Claim to Fame?

In Season 1 Episode 4, Pepper, as the guesser, picked Kai and said that her celebrity relative was Andra Day. Since she was guessed wrong, her real identity and her secret relative were revealed. Pepper is Brittany Favre, the daughter of Brett Favre.

Other contestants to have gone home so far are X, whose actual name is M Lamar and is Laverne Cox’s twin brother; Michael, Zendaya’s cousin; Maxwell, who is Max Norris, Chuck Norris’ grandson.

Episodes of Claim to Fame air every Monday on the ABC Network and episodes can be streamed on-demand on Hulu.

Edited by Ravi Iyer