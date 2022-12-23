What time will Dance Monsters season 1 episodes 4-6 air on Netflix? Release date and details explored

Dance Monsters, a tech-based dance competition series, is set to air the second set of episodes on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The episode will document the remaining participants displaying their dance skills to win over the judges and keep moving ahead in the competition until one of them wins the coveted title and $250,000

Dance Monsters premiered on December 16, 2022, with the first three episodes and featured 15 contestants who were given a monster alter-ego to work with. With the help of advanced CGI technology, they danced off-camera while their monster avatars displayed the same in front of the judges, live audience, and viewers back home. The final set of two episodes will drop next week on December 30, 2022.

The official synopsis of Dance Monsters reads:

"In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as motion capture monsters bring their best moves, hoping to wow our panel of judges and win $250,000. Ne-Yo, Lele Pons, and Ashley Banjo serve as judges. Ashley Roberts serves as host."

Dance Monsters season 1 will feature stories from the contestants' lives

Episodes 4-6 will be released on December 23, 2022, and will feature 12 remaining contestants who will impress judges with their dance moves, displayed through their monster avatars on stage. The competition, hosted by Ashley Roberts, will have Ne-Yo, Lele Pons, and Ashley Banjo as the judges.

The judges will select the top three Dance Masters contestants to move to the next round. The bottom two participants will compete in a dance face-off, from which one will be eliminated, and their identity will be revealed.

Throughout the three episodes, viewers will witness incredible dancing skills and heartwarming stories from the contestants on why they couldn't take their dance skills to a professional stage. These narrations also make Dance Monsters unique as fans get insights into the competitors' struggles.

The three upcoming episodes will divide contestants into two groups of six members each. After a solo performance, one contestant from each team will be sent home. The remaining participants will have to perform in the solo rounds, where the bottom two from each team will again have to face-off in a dance battle.

By the end of the sixth episode, only eight Dance Masters contestants will be able to advance to the quarter finals of the competition. The remaining contestants include Jam, Marsha, Peeches, Beti, Chester, Grummy, Roberta, Flame, Candy, Hammer, Darcy, and Ferg.

Who was eliminated in Dance Monsters season 1, episodes 1-3?

In the previous episodes, 15 Dance Masters contestants took to the stage with the help of their monster avatars to display their skills. By the end of the third episode and a few difficult dance battles later, three participants - Jellifer, Rocky, and Slink were eliminated from the competition.

In the first episode, Jellifer competed alongside Peaches, Beti the Yeti, Marsha, and Jam. After performing their dance routines, the judges saved Beti, Marsha, and Jam. Jennifer failed to beat Peaches in the dance-off and was thus eliminated. The contestant was Angela Elgani, a dancer for Britney Spears.

In the second episode of Dance Masters, Rocky competed with Flame, Roberta, Grammy, and Chester. However, Rocky and Roberta entered the bottom two for a dance face-off. Roberta outperformed Rocky, who was then eliminated and was revealed to be Mitch Kevin Joseph, a dancer, actor, and model.

The third episode saw Slink compete with Candy, Darcy, Ferg, and Hammer. Slink eventually had to battle it against Darcy in the bottom two dance face-off, where the former was eliminated and revealed to be Dr. Darius Gaymon.

Dance Monsters season 1 has been extremely well-received by viewers. As the episodes progress, the competition will only get more challenging, and the contestants must prove their mettle to stay safe.

Don't forget to tune in to Dance Monsters on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

