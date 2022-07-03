What time will Dark Winds Season 1 Episode 4 air on AMC? Details explored

The much-awaited Episode 4 of Dark Winds Season 1 is set to arrive this Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 9 PM EST, exclusively on the AMC channel. The episode will also be available on the same day for viewers to watch on the streaming platform AMC+.

Starring Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, Episode 4 of the critically acclaimed and quite arresting psychological thriller series has been titled 'Hooghandi.'

Based on Tony Hillerman's highly celebrated Leaphorn & Chee book series, Season 1 of Dark Winds has begun to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers for its gripping storylines and captivating acting performances from the lead cast members. With the show's growing popularity, AMC has already renewed the show for Season 2.

It is safe to say that viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what Episode 4 will bring to them after Episode 3 ended on such a thrilling note. So, without further delay, let's dig deep and find out all about the upcoming episode ahead of its premiere on AMC and AMC+.

Know all about Dark Winds Season 1 Episode 4 before it debuts on AMC and AMC+

What are the release date and time of Dark Winds Season 1 Episode 4?

The upcoming Episode 4 of the thrilling psychological crime show's Season 1 will be released on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The brand new intriguing episode will air at 9 PM EST on the channel and the streaming platform as well.

Billy Luther has served as the writer of Episode 4, while Sanford Bookstaver has acted as the director for the latest episode called Hooghandi.

What can be expected from the upcoming episode?

The official synopsis for Episode 4: 'Hooghandi' states:

"Leaphorn suspects all of the crimes on the reservation are related; there is a big break in the case; Leaphorn invites Chee over for dinner; Manuelito makes a discovery of her own."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it seems like the upcoming episode is all set to see Leaphorn beginning to piece together the puzzling case and making huge progress in the case.

A further description of the video clip shared by AMC TV on July 1, 2022, states:

"The truth will be revealed."

Take a closer look at the video clip for Episode 4 here:

It looks like there is going to be a big revelation in the upcoming Episode 4 of Dark Winds Season 1.

The episode will also showcase a brand new discovery by Bernadette Manuelito, the fierce Navajo police sergeant. Without a shred of doubt, the upcoming episode will take the audience on an absorbing and quite exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Apart from Kiowa Gordon and Zahn McClarnon, actress Jessica Matten will be seen playing a pivotal role as Bernadette Manuelito in the electrifying upcoming Episode 4.

Alongside the three of them, the cast list for Dark Winds Season 1 also entails Deanna Allison as Leaphorn's wife Emma, Rainn Wilson as the degenerate missionary Devoted Dan, Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder, Jeremiah Bitsui as Hoski, Eugene Brave Rock as Frank Nakai, and Noah Emmerich as the washed-out FBI agent named Whitover.

Don't forget to watch Dark Winds Season 1 Episode 4, which will air this Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 9 PM EST, on AMC and AMC+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far