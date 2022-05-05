What time will Ex On The Beach Season 5 Episode 6 air? Release date, plot and more about MTV’s show

Ex on the Beach is all set to bring yet another drama-filled episode featuring new secrets and new exes.

Titled Seeing is Believing, Episode 6 of Ex on the Beach Season 5 will air on May 5 at 8:00 PM ET on MTV. The purpose of the show is to give people a chance to rekindle romance with their ex-partners who are trying to enjoy a beach vacation.

What to expect from Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 6?

Fans can expect high voltage drama from the next episode as Ricky Rogers' ex-girlfriend Kat Dunn will arrive on the show. As shown in a recent promo, Kat tells everyone that she had a lot of chemistry with him, but he got involved with another girl. She recalls her meeting Ricky in a party, and says that he was the hottest guy she had ever seen.

Kat is hoping for a true romance. She knows that Ricky and she have chemistry, but she expects him to be serious this time around. The episode will also feature Dani Coco discovering something about her ex David Barta which will shock her. Fans will also see Bryce Hirschberg making moves on his ex Nicole O'Brien.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"An ex arrives to try to claw her way back into Ricky's life causing tension at the villa. Bryce makes all the wrong moves with Nicole. The Shack of Secrets shows Dani a truth that she can't ignore."

What happened on Ex on the Beach last week?

Fans were shocked by Episode 5 of Ex on the Beach as two contestants left the show unexpectedly. Jamar Lee and Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao quit the show after getting into an angry confrontation.

Minh-Ly interrupted Jamar and Da'Vonne's conversation, but was quickly shut down by Da'vonne rudely calling herself an upgrade. Minh-Ly became angry and quit the show immediately. Jamar felt that his connection with everyone on the show was over and left the show too.

On the other hand, two new exes, Nicole Amelia and Elias Abreu, entered the show. Elias, ex-husband of Ranin Karim, wanted to become friends with Ranin again, but she stayed mad at him the entire episode for not caring for her in a tough situation.

Nicole was simply rejected by her ex Ray Gnatt, who even refused to acknowledge her as an ex and claimed that they only went for ice-cream once. He did not even attempt to listen to what she had to say on the table of truth.

Kyra Green went on a date with David Barta but wanted to keep her options open during the experiment. Dani was hurt by David's actions and even accused him of treating her badly throughout their relationship. She had earlier given him permission to date other people on the show.

Arisce and Mike made up with each other after the shocking reveal of his true intentions in an earlier episode of Ex on the Beach. He was previously seen on the show telling others that he did not want to confess his love to Arisce, which Arisce found out in the shack of secrets.

Fans can watch new episodes of Ex on the beach on Thurdays on MTV at 8:00 PM ET.

