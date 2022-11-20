What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 3 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Family Karma returns for another episode and the wedding bells are starting to settle down. While the newly married couple should be basking in the glow, they’ve gotten off to a bumpy start. With another wedding on the way, Amrit and his family are about to head to Atlanta to see the venue.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Recovering from the couple's epic fail of a wedding night, Vishal sets out to make things right with his new wife, Richa; Amrit receives life-changing news from work; Rish asks Monica a very important question."

Family Karma is set to air on Sunday, November 20, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Nicholas opens up about his family's take on his relationship in the upcoming episode of Family Karma

Amrit is set to marry his fiance, Nicholas, whose parents aren’t completely on board with their relationship. In a conversation discussing plans to travel to Atlanta to look at wedding venues, Amrit’s family, Amrit, and Nicholas talk about the upcoming plans.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Amrit tells his parents what he wants the ceremony to be like. The Family Karma star said that he doesn’t want the ceremony to be longer than 40 minutes. His mother asks if the couple wants them to accompany the couple to Atlanta and get involved in the process, and Amrit tells them to come along.

However, Nicholas' parents are not going to be a part of the planning. When she asked him if his parents were going to come, he said:

"They will probably not do that, but you’ll meet them at the wedding."

She then stated:

"I just feel like, how excited I am about it I would want them also, to get that feeling."

The Family Karma star steps in and tells that Nicholas' parents that they’re slowly getting to the “excited” phase and are still currently in the “scared part.”

Nicholas opens up to them about a conversation he previously had with his mother about his relationship with Amrit, in which she told him that even though he wants her to act in a certain way about his relationship and wedding, she can’t. She further added that she didn’t want to lose him.

In his confessional, Nicholas said:

"For many evangelical kids in my position, this is the end of the road. This is the point where mom and dads say, ‘we are rejecting you,’ and my parents have explicitly said that this is not the end of the road."

He added that he is happy and celebrating that they will be at his wedding.

Amrit’s mother comforts him by saying that he will always be her mother’s son, adding that he’ll also be her son from now on.

Previously on Family Karma

The previous episode showcased Vishal and Richa’s wedding celebrations that continued on from episode 1. The episode featured the Holi party, which involved everyone enjoying colors while celebrating the Indian festival. However, it wasn’t all fun and games.

While the rest of the Family Karma cast were enjoying themselves, Richa and her mother, Lopa, were not happy with Vishal’s drinking. Lopa advised him not to drink too much the day before his wedding, but he didn’t listen and ended up embarrassing himself and others at the evening function.

Family Karma season 3 episode 3 will air on Sunday, November 20, at 9 pm ET.

