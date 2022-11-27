What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 4 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Family Karma returns for another episode this week on Bravo and it’s all about spilling some tea, or well, chai. Brian’s parents are hosting a Guyanese brunch to get the gang all together to celebrate their culture, which they claim is better than “traditional Indian” culture.

The upcoming segment will air on November 27, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"As the aunties come together for a traditional Guyanese brunch, the kids gather and some chai is spilled when Amrit reveals a shocking rumour about Monica and Rish; Bali must come to terms with a life-altering decision."

Brunch at Benni's in the upcoming episode of Family Karma

Family Karma cast members get together for Sunday brunch in the upcoming episode of the Bravo reality show. While the kids are out, the aunties and uncles gather at the Benni house for a Guyanese meal.

The family is preparing a traditional Guyanese brunch and all the aunties are attending. The Bennis are from Guyana, a country where some Indians migrated to over 200 years ago. Dharma says that there are two kinds of Indians growing up in different countries and while they may be similar, their culture is very different.

In a promo uploaded to Bravo TV’s website where the aunties celebrate happiness and Dharma, Brian’s mother says that nothing else matters and that “f***” everything else.

The clip shows Kalpna asking Brian if he’s dating Anvi and putting him in an awkward position. After he leaves, Kalpna asks Dharma how old Brian is, and the conversation becomes about his new girlfriend, Avni’s age, who is seven years older than him.

In a confessional, one of the producers asked Brian what his mother thinks about Avni and he can’t help but laugh and said that she doesn’t approve that she’s older than he is.

The Family Karma star stated:

"To her, every girl that I talk to, or date, she’s like, oh my God, he’s going to marry her. So is this going to work out?"

The Family Karma aunties are not the only ones worried about Brain’s dating life. While all the female cast members gathered inside, the men gathered outside to have a discussion of their own.

Brian’s father, Mike, said:

"I have a 30-year-old, so of course, as a dad, I’m like, why isn’t Brian, like, finding a soulmate so you can settle down?"

Raj, Monica’s father, tries to draw parallels between the two generations and says that in their time, they first had to get married and then worry about their career and everything else.

Dipak asks the men how they feel about their children being in a live-in relationship with their partners. Raj informs the group that his daughter recently spoke to him about it and he said that at the end of the day, “it’s their decision.” He adds that if two people move in together then they’ll be ready to take the next step within a year.

When asked if he’ll talk to Rish about it, he said:

"I just need to make him understand that there are certain expectations, you know, like don’t lead this on. And listen, you take care of my daughter or I’m going to cut your b*** off."

While the elders are all enjoying brunch at home, Amrit invites the younger Family Karma cast out for the same to celebrate his promotion. However, not everyone’s coming. Rish and Monica need some alone time, and Bali is busy packing up her house.

