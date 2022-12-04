What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 5 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Family Karma is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will document cast members spending time with friends and family, while also navigating personal relationships and professional commitments. While some prepare to enjoy their married lives, others are busy deciding on the next step in their relationship.

Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. While some of them have instantly earned the title of being fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior on the show.

The official synopsis of Family Karma season 3 reads,

"Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents."

What to expect from Family Karma season 3 episode 5?

On this week's episode of Family Karma, cast members will involve themselves in discussing gossip, relationship issues, and fractured friendships. While some work on building relationships or testing the waters, others are on the verge of a big break-up. With the season in its nascent stage, viewers will have to keep watching to find out how things pan out among the cast members.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The scandalous cheating rumour about Monica and Rish continues to spread throughout the community and ultimately threatens the entire friend group, leading to confrontations, lies and betrayals."

For the past two weeks, viewers have been witnessing constant issues between Monica and Rish over taking the next steps in their relationship. Initially, the latter spoke to his girlfriend about potentially moving in together. However, Monica was skeptical about her family's views and discussed the issue with her father.

Monica's father advised her to get engaged first before making the decision to move in with Rish. While the Family Karma star echoed his sentiments, she ultimately decided to listen to her grandmother and agreed to move in. However, when she relayed the same to Rish, he felt that it wouldn't be a good idea to move in, reasoning that he didn't have space for her clothes.

Meanwhile, when the rest of the gang gathered for lunch, Amrit revealed that Rish's brother's girlfriend Nirja had started a rumor about Rish cheating on Monica.

The Family Karma cast were completely taken aback by this news. Later on in the episode, Brian even talked to Rish about the same. This week, Rish will confront the others on the gossip while Amrit and beau Nicholas will talk to Monica about the scandal.

In some preview clips released by Bravo, Monica was seen confronting her boyfriend Rish on Family Karma. While the latter was seen agreeing to something, the clip didn't convey clearly as to what he was referring to.

Last week, on the other hand, Richa was frustrated with Vishal over the latter's drinking problem. The couple had previously stated that they hadn't been married legally, and this week, Richa was seen discussing the matter over dinner with her friends. She reiterated about not signing the marriage license papers until Vishal dealt with the drinking situation.

Although season 3 of Family Karma has just begun, viewers are already loving the cast and are eager to witness new developments every week. There is only more to come as friends continue to deal with roadblocks and navigate interpersonal issues. Will they be able to resolve their differences? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode this Sunday. December 4, on Bravo.

