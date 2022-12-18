What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 7 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will see cast members spending some fun time with each other as they navigate personal relationships, fractured friendships, dating issues, and cheating scandals. Viewers can expect significant drama in the upcoming episode that is sure to keep them hooked.

Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. While some cast members have quickly become fan favorites, others have been criticized by viewers on social media.

The official synopsis of Family Karma season 3 reads:

"Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents."

Family Karma season 3 episode 7 will see some celebrations as well as disagreements

This week's episode of Family Karma will focus on the cast members celebrating Amrit and Nicholas' bachelor party. While some friends are all set to have fun, others will be seen engaging in serious conversations that could potentially jeopardize their relationships. The one-hour time frame will reveal to its viewers both confrontations and celebrations.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, The Dysfunctional Dinner, reads:

"Vishal must shape up to save his marriage to Richa; a family dinner with their mums gets awkward; Monica questions Rish's lack of commitment; Avni hits the brakes on her flirtation with Brian."

A preview clip released by Bravo shows the cast members enjoying a pool party during the bachelor party weekend. Meanwhile, Avni spoke to Monica and Rish about her date with Brian, and the latter was seen telling his friends about how Avni was a "female version" of himself.

In a confessional, the Family Karma star said:

"Avni and I, we have a solid mental connection on top of physical connection. I'm a single bird and she's another single bird. And, you know, it's two birds that flock together. You know, we're flying together. And that was bad analogy."

The cast members were then seen going to celebrate Amrit and Nicholas' bachelor party by having dinner and spending time with family and friends. Richa, however, confessed that she had to leave because of a professional commitment. When the producer asked if she was confident of leaving Vishal alone and trusting that he wouldn't drink, Richa said:

"For as long as I've known Vishal, it's really hard for him to be in group settings like this. So do I think that there's a chance he can drink when I leave? I think so."

Later on in the Family Karma preview, Avni spoke to Bali about being unable to see a potential future with Brian. Bali then advised her to talk it out with him and clear up the misunderstandings. Following their conversation, Avni then tried clearing things out with him.

The Family Karma star confessed that she didn't see a future with Brian and that they couldn't go any further because the duo were in different places in life. Although Brian stated that he liked the way things were between them, Avni refused to lead him any further, to which he eventually agreed.

By the end of the preview clip, Monica and Rish were seen sitting down to discuss the rumor about the latter cheating on her with another woman. While Rish confessed to being embarrassed about people talking about it, Monica was upset with the one who sourced the rumor, who was Rish's brother's girlfriend Nirja.

Season 3 of Family Karma has been quite an interesting watch for viewers. With the season just halfway through, there is only more to come as the cast members navigate their issues in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune into a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

