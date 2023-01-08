What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 9 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Family Karma is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is all set to witness cast members navigating personal relationships, professional commitments, and marital issues, while also spending fun time with family and friends.

This week, however, the spotlight will be more on the "aunties," the parents of the cast members as they get involved in a bitter conflict.

Episode 9 of Family Karma will see Amrit and Nicholas prepare for their nuptials while also dealing with logistics and more personal issues with the latter's parents.

Meanwhile, the aunties of the show, Reshma and Dharma, will also get into a major confrontation while hashing out past issues between them. Viewers will witness a significant amount of drama, keeping them hooked.

Season 3 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have voiced their opinions on social media.

Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

Family Karma season 3 episode 9 is set to witness the aunties' fight

Family Karma has been one of the most popular shows on Bravo, primarily because of the format and the culture represented by the cast members. Viewers have been intrigued by the Indian tradition as well as the family and group dynamics.

It is not the cast members, but "the friends" who drive the season. Their parents, who are as involved as the cast on the show, also play a significant role.

This week's episode will see two aunties, Reshma and Dharma hash out their issues. The latter had an issue with Vishal's mother, Reshma, about her treatment during his wedding to Richa. Dharma alleged that her friend had ignored her during the wedding and had not been hospitable.

When Vishal brought this to his mother's attention, she maintained that it was an extremely busy time for her, considering it was her son's wedding.

Reshma was also not happy with Dharma involving herself in matters with her in-laws, that is, Richa's parents. On this week's episode, the two ladies will be seen confronting each other over their issues.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Cooked and Served, reads:

"As the aunties and uncles gather for a cook-off, long-simmering tension between Dharma and Reshma comes to a boil; Nicholas struggles with the role his parents will play at his wedding."

As per a preview clip of Family Karma, Reshma initially didn't want to bring her issues with Dharma when the group gathered for a friendly conversation at the cook-off event. However, she was upset with Dharma for allegedly "talking behind her back," while the latter denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, in another preview clip, Nicholas mentioned to Amrit's mother that his parents had refused to walk him down the aisle. The cast member had previously talked about how his parents weren't supportive of his gender identity and his upcoming wedding to Amrit.

This week, Amrit's parents mentioned that they loved him just as much as they loved their son. The Family Karma stars then embraced each other as they had a big gay wedding to plan and had to get on with the preparations.

Family Karma's mid-season trailer was officially released last month and promises further drama and celebrations. As cast members delve deeper into the season, probable proposals and allegations will complicate the group's dynamics. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Family Karma this Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

