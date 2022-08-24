What time will Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 9 air? Lifetime's show to explore Sienna's journey to find love

Episode 9 of Five Guys a Week Season 1 will air at 10 pm ET on August 24 on Lifetime. In the upcoming episode, the show will explore pole dance instructor Sienna’s journey to finding love.

Sienna will invite five unknown guys to her home to find out if one of them could be a potential match for her. For a whole week, these five guys will stay under one roof, meet her friends and try to connect with the leading lady.

The synopsis of the new episode of Five Guys a Week Season 1, reads:

“32-year-old Pole Dance Instructor Sienna is nothing short of a goddess, and she is ready to find her Zeus. When 5 guys move into her home, it only makes sense they battle it out on the pole. And with a house full of athletes and marines, the fight for Sienna’s heart is fierce. So fierce in fact, that one guy pulls a move so dramatic it leaves everyone shocked and wondering what just happened.”

All about Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 9

Every week, Five Guys a Week introduces a new leading lady who wants to find love and a potential boyfriend in one week. The synopsis of the reality show reads:

“In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “The One.” While living in cramped quarters, sharing a bathroom, and dividing up the housework, these men will need to be on their best behavior or miss out on the possibility of true love.”

The synopsis also adds:

“Over the week, viewers will have a front row seat as more than 20 cameras capture 24/7 all the laughs, drama, and shocking twists…but above all else, the romance. Our leading lady will lean on her friends and family for their advice as she eliminates one man at a time, but in the end it will be up to her to decide who gets her heart.”

Episode 9 of Five Guys a Week, will be Sienna’s chance to meet 5 strangers from different backgrounds and welcome them to her home.

Over the course of a week, the guys will have to prove that they love Sienna and are looking for a serious relationship just like her. All the men have to prove their worth by doing certain activities, that Sienna asks them to do.

In the latest episode, Sienna can be seen welcoming 5 guys to her house and later challenging them for a task on pole. She said:

“Whoever got the most rotation on the pole gets to spend some on on one time with me tonight.”

While four men successfully rotate on the pole, the fifth one ends up being laughed at for his moves.

Quick recap of Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 8

In the previous episode of Five Guys a Week Season 1, Adriana invited Jack, Greg, Tino, Stephen, and Anthony to her house.

After a cooking test, meeting friends and family and taking them to the gym, Adriana asked Jack, Greg, Tino and Anthony to leave her house. She claimed that she could not either connect with them or the guys were not ready for a serious relationship.

She finally found love with Stephen, who also felt a strong connection with her and was very excited to introduce Adriana to his mother. She chose Stephen as they have similar thoughts in terms of family.

Tune in on Wednesday on Lifetime at 10 pm ET to watch Sienna’s love journey on Five Guys a Week.

Edited by Madhur Dave