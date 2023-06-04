What time will From season 2 episode 7 air on MGM+? Release date, what to expect, and more

From season 2 episode 7 will air on Sunday, June 4, 2023, on MGM+. The show revolves around a mysterious town where paranormal activities and hauntings are a daily phenomenon. The town is cursed, and anybody who enters can never leave. Furthermore, terrifying supernatural creatures awaken in the jungle surrounding the town after dark.

The show stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, and many others in supporting roles.

From season 2 episode 7 on MGM+: Jim and Randall will form an unlikely partnership

Episode release timings and what to expect

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Belly of the Beast. It is directed by Brad Turner and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner. Although the episode will come out on June 4, the release timings may vary. To make it easier for the readers, here's some of timings for the episode's launch:

Pacific Time (PT) – 08 pm

Central Time (CT) – 10 pm

Eastern Time (ET) – 11 pm

United Kingdom (GMT) – 04 am

Central Europe (CET) – 05 am

The official synopsis of Belly of the Beast reads:

"Boyd and Kristi seek to capitalize on a new discovery; Jim finds an unlikely ally in the volatile Randall."

From the above-embedded promotional clip and synopsis, fans learn that Boyd and Kristi will make the best use of a new discovery. The team will discover the body of a supernatural creature whose face looks creepy. As such, they will decide to take it indoors and observe it in hope to get some answers.

Randall, who is infamous for being unstable, will be approached by Jim and they form an unlikely partnership. The latter will then ask him if he believed whatever was happening to the town was a conspiracy or not. Finally, Tabitha will reveal to open up about the mysterious symbols she saw in the tunnels.

What happened in the previous episode of From?

master of the universe @mynameshard2say Just finished season 2 episode 6 of From and this show just went from crazy to insane. If you like horror mysteries then this is the show for you. I was griping the edge of my seat at every turn of this show Just finished season 2 episode 6 of From and this show just went from crazy to insane. If you like horror mysteries then this is the show for you. I was griping the edge of my seat at every turn of this show https://t.co/Ej58Iud2Hm

From season 2 episode 6 was titled Pas de Deux and aired on May 28, 2023, on MGM+. It was directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Tensions run high at Colony House when word of the coming food shortage leaks out; a night at the clinic takes a terrifying turn."

What is From about?

Created by John Griffin, the first season of the show premiered on February 20, 2022, when MGM+ was still called Epix. Season 2 was released on April 23, 2023, when the streamer rebranded to MGM+.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

The show is executively produced by Nancy Cotton, Anthony & Joe Russo, Lindsay Dunn, and more.

