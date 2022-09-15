What time will Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 10 air on ABC? Special guest, release date and more

Episode 10 of Generation Gap Season 1 will air on ABC at 9 pm ET on Thursday, September 15, 2022. In the new episode of the quiz game show, viewers will meet two new teams of older and younger generations, who will be vying to win big prize money.

In the latest episode, host Kelly Ripa will also introduce the contestants and viewers to Anderson Cooper, the primary anchor of the CNN news broadcast show Anderson Cooper 360°. The synopsis of the show, titled Party in the Nude, reads:

“Host Kelly Ripa and the contestants are about to do a 360 when Anderson Cooper makes a special guest appearance and big prizes are on the line.”

All about Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 10

The tenth episode of the quiz competition show, Generation Gap, will air on Thursday and will see a new team of grandkids and grandparents as contestants, along with a special guest.

Olivia and Sheila will be on one team, while Paxton and Cindy will be on the second team. Both the teams will try to answer questions related to each other’s generation and try to win the show with their family members, Adam Kovach, Teresa Marshall, Bill Kubitz, and Maria Kubitz, on their side.

ABC's Generation Gap is one of the favorite game shows among viewers. The game show opened as the No. 1 series of the summer on its debut and has garnered over 4.5 million total viewers. Moreover, a week since its viewing across all platforms, the show's popularity grew to 4.8 millions and earned a rating of 0.7 in the Adults category between 18-49.

In fact, Generation Gap “ranked as the strongest unscripted debut for any summer series in 2 years in Total Viewers - since CBS' "Tough as Nails" on 7/8/20,” as per the press release from ABC.

The comedy quiz game comes from Emmy Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. The show is produced by Kimmelot, Milojo, and MGM Television. Kelly Ripa, Barry Poznick, Alycia Rossiter, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers of Generation Gap.

Who is Generation Gap’s special guest Anderson Cooper

American broadcast journalist and political commentator, Anderson Cooper, is best known as the primary anchor of the CNN news broadcast show, Anderson Cooper 360°.

The entertainer was born on June 3, 1967, in New York, to a very affluent family. He is the son of writer Wyatt Emory Cooper and heiress Gloria Vanderbilt. He earned his B.A. in political science from Yale University in 1989. After completing his education, Anderson worked as a fact-checker for Channel One News.

During his time on the channel, Anderson forged a press pass and traveled to Southeast Asia to cover the political turmoil in Myanmar (Burma). The channel aired his news and later made him its chief international correspondent.

In 1994, Anderson joined the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) as a reporter. He left the news reporting in 2000 to host ABC’s prime-time reality television show The Mole. He returned as a reporter for CNN in 2001. Two years later, in 2003 he started anchoring his own program, Anderson Cooper 360°.

The winner of 18 Emmy Awards, Anderson publicly came out as gay in July 2012 and parted ways with his partner, Benjamin Masisani, in 2018. However, the former partners continue to co-parent their two sons together, Wyatt Morgan (born in 2020) and Sebastian Luke (born in 2022).

Tune in on ABC on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to watch the all-new episode of Generation Gap.

