What time will Help! I Wrecked My House Season 3 premiere on HGTV? Format, release date, and more explored

Help! I Wrecked My House is back for another season to showcase how DIYs can go wrong. The series has so much in store that it will make the previous seasons seem like a walk in the park.

Designer, builder, and mom Jasmine Roth is ready for her new set of clients as she takes on projects that she can fix with esthetically clever solutions to make homes seem unique, comfortable, and stunning.

The HGTV show first aired in 2020, and Roth has been doing her absolute best since then to ensure her clients get their money's worth.

Discovery's press release said:

"HGTV star and home renovation expert Jasmine Roth will rescue more homeowners from their DIY fails in a new season of HGTV’s hit series Help! I Wrecked My House. During the upcoming 10 episodes, Jasmine — who’s also a builder, designer and a busy mom — will solve major home renovation disasters with clever solutions, creating stunning and unique spaces for families."

Help! I Wrecked My House will premiere on August 27 at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

What to expect from Help! I Wrecked My House Season 3

Avid fans of Help! I Wrecked My House should be thrilled as the show will bring on ten brand new clients and their homes that need Jasmine's expert assistance.

The show showcases the darker side of doing things yourself as the builder has seen multiple bizarre cases where homeowners are left without entire rooms before she is called to step in. Sometimes it is better to let the professionals do the work. DIY is a great practice but not where one is in over their head.

HGTV's vice president of programming and development said:

"Jasmine knows how to ease the anxiety homeowners feel when a home improvement project goes wrong. Her expertise and optimistic presence help every do-it-yourselfer get a much-needed win and fans love to see how renovation mistakes become masterpieces."

The show will have 10 episodes. Episode 1, titled Midcentury Mishap, will introduce Roth to a single mother who lost money to a contractor.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

“After losing big money to a shifty contractor, a single man is finally ready to trust a professional again with a home that's frozen in the '60s. Now, Jasmine looks to create the perfect design-forward space featuring charming glimpses of the home's past.”

Meet Jasmine Roth

Jasmine Roth is the founder of Built Custom Homes and has a namesake online retail store. She previously hosted HGTV's Hidden Potential and is back with Help! I Wrecked My House Season 3.

As a business owner, she uses a hands-on approach and often customizes each home according to the family that will inhabit it. The builder published her first book, House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation, in 2021.

The Help! I Wrecked My House star lives in California with her husband, daughter, and dog and is an avid traveler.

In an interview with The List, she spoke about the upcoming show and said that helping people is her "happy place." When asked about the toughest part of the job, she explained it in not having much control over what the situation might be.

She further added:

“Never knowing what's coming or if all your hard work will translate to ratings, viewers, and ad sales. It's all the stuff you don't want to think about because it's out of your control, but have to think about because it pays the bills."

Viewers can catch the designer in action as each episode airs on HGTV or stream the show on Discovery+.

