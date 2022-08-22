What time will In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more explored

In The Dark is ready to return with the eleventh episode of the fourth season, titled The Deep Web. This is the final season of the show, meaning the story will come to a conclusive end over the next few weeks.

The upcoming episode of the show will see things escalate further with Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) as more drama unfolds.

By now, the IRS-CI special agent is determined to take Murphy down after the latter covered up all her criminal activities with some curated deceit.

The Deep Web will premiere on August 22, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST. Read on for more details about In The Dark season 4, episode 11.

In The Dark season 4, episode 11 promo: All the tricks out of the bag?

The stylized promo for the CW show, In The Dark, sees Murphy playing it pretty close to the chest. After its humble beginning as a mystery thriller involving a blind woman, the show has come a long, long way into the dark world of crime (figuratively, of course).

The upcoming episode looks to be a risky one. With Josh more determined than ever and Murphy testing her luck, the next episode may feature some fatal encounters and defining twists that add to the show's final days. The entire promo is aided by a fast-paced soundtrack, emphasizing the thrilling atmosphere one can expect from the next episode.

The final shot of the teaser also sees an interesting development, with Murphy screaming and scrambling on the ground. The synopsis for the upcoming episode of In The Dark reads:

"Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt."

This upcoming episode is directed by Samir Rehem and written by Jeannine Renshaw.

What is In The Dark about?

In The Dark is a crime drama show created by Corinne Kingsbury. It began airing in 2018. The show follows a blind woman in her twenties as she witnesses a crime and decides to solve the mystery, slowly getting tangled in the dark world of crime. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Blind 20-something Murphy is drifting through life in a haze of drunkenness, and her only friends are her understanding roommate Jess and Tyson, a sweet teenager she met when he saved her from a violent mugging. Murphy's life is turned upside down when, while out for a walk with her guide dog, she stumbles upon what she is certain is Tyson's lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. When the body disappears by the time the police arrive, and they don't seem inclined to investigate, Murphy clings onto the only thing that can keep her together: figuring out what happened to her friend."

The upcoming episode of the CW show will air on August 22, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST on the CW channel. It will also be available online on the CW app and website.

