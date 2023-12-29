What time will James May: Our Man in India air? Trailer, synopsis, and more

The popular travel documentary series James May: Our Man in.., featuring television presenter and journalist James May, is all set for the release of the third season. This time, James will travel to India to explore the country’s culture and meet new people.

This season marks the third installment in James’ adventure across multiple nations. The show started with his travel journey in Japan in 2020, where the first season was filmed and thus received its title, James May: Our Man in Japan. In the second season, which aired in 2022, he traveled to Italy. Now, the third season will feature James traveling across India, and therefore the show is titled James May: Our Man in India.

The travel documentary series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 5, 2024.

James May: Our Man in India season 3 will see him celebrate Holi

James May started the travel documentary series in 2020 while serving as the host of the show. Since then, he has traveled to multiple countries and undergone various local activities while exploring the culture of the country and meeting new people.

Besides traveling in the documentary series, James also tries the multiple cuisines of the country while interacting with its citizens.

The first season was shot in Japan in 2020, and following that, there were reports that the second season would be set in the United States in 2021.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the season didn’t happen. In 2022, the second season was filmed in Italy, which showed James traveling from Palemo to the Dolomites. In the third season, he will travel to India.

Expand Tweet

On December 5, 2023, James shared the trailer for the upcoming season of his travel documentary series on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He captioned the trailer by writing:

“On January 5th you will be able to watch me in India on @primevideouk - and you should*. Here is the ‘trailer’. *Please.”

The trailer starts with James walking on a beach, looking at the sunset, and saying, "Oh, that’s better, it's nice to get away from the chaos of life. It’s going to be a truly lovely day.” Following that, we see him celebrating Holi and stating, “Welcome to Holi.” Then he talks to the viewers and says that he has arrived in India.

The next scene of the trailer shows the Taj Mahal and the beautiful landscapes of India, and we see James on an “epic coast-to-coast journey."

Later, the video portrays James traveling and exploring historical monuments. Following that, he appears to be excited to taste the Indian food. In the next scene, he is shown cooking and then exploring the market to purchase food ingredients.

In the trailer, James is seen enjoying a boat ride and getting a head massage. Later, he is shown traveling in an autorickshaw and experiencing the fun of monsoon season. And the trailer concludes with James saying, “This is India, watch this.”

In India, James will be seen traveling to Delhi, Agra, Varanasi, Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Jaipur.

Ensemble cast

James May will host the show. He is popular for Driven (1998), Top Gear (2003–15), Oz and James's Big Wine Adventure (2006–07), James May's Top Toys (2005), and many more. Tom Whitter has directed the series, bankrolled by Plum Pictures.

Kate Godfrey, Henry Dalton, Frankie Fathers, and Mark Richardson served as the producers. Will Daws and Tom Whitter have executive produced the series.

James May: Our Man in India is a three-episode series releasing on Prime Video on January 5, 2024.