What time will Julia episode 4 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about Sarah Lancashire's show

HBO Max's latest addition to its collection, Sarah Lancashire-starrer Julia, has been an instant hit ever since its premiere on March 31, 2022. The show has had viewers drooling over their TV screens with all the delicious food in just three episodes. While the television network released the first three episodes all at once, it hasn't offered much information on the fourth episode other than the fact that it's set to drop on April 7.

HBO Max @hbomax I hope you're hungry. Julia is now streaming on HBO Max. I hope you're hungry. Julia is now streaming on HBO Max. https://t.co/bYytOlJIn5

While the 8-episode series is yet another unique take on America's favorite cook, author, and television personality Julia Child, it is mandatory to avoid comparing it to previous depictions of the character. The famous personality was even been played by Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the 2009 Julie and Julia. Streep's magnificent performance even landed her an Oscar nomination for the role.

The HBO series serves as an intentional juxtaposition to those significantly bigger representations in the opening scenes, portraying the late American sweetheart in the flesh represented by none other than Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire.

Julia episode 4: Release date, plot and more about the HBO Max latest hit

Julia's episode 4 is all set to stream on April 7, but HBO Max hasn't offered much on what to expect, leaving viewers with nothing more than the title of episode 4, Petit Fours. The upcoming episode will most likely pick up from where the previous episodes left off.

Summing up of the events that occured in the first three episodes

The series kicks off immediately after the publication of Child's first cookbook titled Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Going through menopause before having a child of her own, Julia wishes to find a purpose, be and feel relevant, which ultimately leads to her first television cooking show, The French Chef. Seeing her rise to fame, her retired but loving husband Paul (David Hyde Pierce) becomes more and more unhappy with his own situation, and it soon starts to surface.

Susan Seddon 🇺🇦❤️🐼 @SuzeTwelve Just watched #Julia Episode 1. Sarah Lancashire's American accent is so convincing and brilliant to listen to. Great to see her finally starring in a US TV drama. Just watched #Julia Episode 1. Sarah Lancashire's American accent is so convincing and brilliant to listen to. Great to see her finally starring in a US TV drama. https://t.co/M9LUHq5qaV

Regardless of Julia's struggles with the pilot episode of her cooking show, Alice Naman (Brittany Bradford), the young associate producer at WGBH, fights for The French Chef's success and supports the former in every possible way. Russell Morash (Fran Kranz), her fellow producer and adversary, keeps coming up with new ways to sabotage the show.

Julia, as a cooking show host, strives to juggle all the responsibilities that come with launching an entire season of her show. Her obnoxious father pays a visit, further complicating an already complicated situation. The French Chef pilot is a hit with the WGBH President, but Russ tries to destroy the show by tallying up all the costs to show it is too expensive to produce.

Antony Chesson @ChessmanUK The first episode of #Julia is absolutely adorable with an incredible cast. My only problem with it is that it makes you sooooooo hungry watching it. The first episode of #Julia is absolutely adorable with an incredible cast. My only problem with it is that it makes you sooooooo hungry watching it. https://t.co/0n6npFPrhD

Child's ambition to broaden America's culinary horizons prompts her to commit to paying for all of the resources and meal procedures to fit into the budget. Fortunately, by the end of the third episode, she is able to save enough money to cancel the cooking classes.

🐣DeanerCottontail🐰 @ItsMeDeaner I like the new #Julia series on HBO. Been trying to learn to do her omelet, watching videos, and there’s no doubt she was a cat lady I like the new #Julia series on HBO. Been trying to learn to do her omelet, watching videos, and there’s no doubt she was a cat lady https://t.co/aoROMKzrOt

One of the show's most impressive narrative achievements is how some key ideas are replicated across the full array of characters without becoming redundant. Lancashire's Child not only succeeds, but soars well above previous depictions of the late American television personality.

The show's unique focus on characters and relationships appears to be a direct product of its creators' remarkable theatrical backgrounds. The show immerses its viewers so deeply in storylines that the stakes are frequently trivial, such as perfecting a recipe, yet utterly fascinating.

The much-awaited episode 4 will arrive on April 7, 2022.

