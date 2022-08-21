What time will Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored

The second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself is all set to premiere on Monday, August 22, 2022, with its first episode, titled Mrs. McRoberts is Dead. The boundary-breaking meta-comedy, starring Annie Murphy and Eric Petersen, received ample praise for its offbeat approach and great acting. In fact, its first season has already given the show a cult following.

Created by Valerie Armstrong, Kevin Can F**k Himself tells the story of a perfect sitcom wife who is fed up with her man-child husband and decides to take drastic measures to stop the cycle of mental abuse. In the process, she teams up with her neighbor and new friend, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden).

Kevin Can F**k Himself season 2 will premiere at 9.00 PM EST on AMC. Read on for more details about the upcoming season.

Kevin Can F**k Himself season 2: What is next for the rebellious housewife?

Like the show, the purpose of Kevin Can F**k Himself is rather multi-dimensional. The show has a clever take on sexism and misogyny while being a concrete critique of sitcoms of the past. This meta approach makes this show much more likable for all fans.

The plot for the show, as released by AMC, reads:

"Kevin Can F... Himself is a dark comedy that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama. Set in Worcester, Mass., the series follows the journey of Allison McRoberts, a stereotypically smart and beautiful sitcom wife, who is married to Kevin, a husky, self-centered man-child who is clearly punching above his weight. After making a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O'Connor as she attempts to escape the confines of her life and take control of her fate."

The previous season ended with a big cliffhanger, where Kevin's slacker friend and Patty's brother, Neil (Alex Bonifer), overheard the two women talking about their plans. According to an exclusive clip from the upcoming season, Patty and Allison have kidnapped Neil and are holding him hostage in a basement.

Annie and Patty are also seen debating the morally repugnant act they are committing in the clip. The first episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself's second season appears to be quite packed. As per the show's synopsis,

"Following Neil's act of violence, Allison and Patty must decide how to handle him; Patty questions Allison's friendship; Kevin makes a campaign ad and Allison tries to derail his run for office."

The new season will feature an engrossing journey for the frustrated housewife, who has already done some extreme (and quite criminal) things up to this point. The second season, which is also supposed to wrap up Allison McRoberts' story, will undoubtedly be full of surprises.

The cast of the second season includes Annie Murphy as Allison, Hollis Inboden as Patty, Eric Petersen as Kevin, Alex Bonifer as Neil, Brian Howe as Pete, Raymond Lee as Sam Park, Jamie Denbo as Aunt Diane, and Candice Coke as Detective Tammy Ridgeway.

Kevin Can F**k Himself will premiere on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 9.00 PM EST on AMC. It will be available on AMC+ at 3.01 AM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

