What time will Killing It season 2 premiere on Peacock? Trailer, plot, and more 

Peacock's latest comedy series, Killing It, is returning to win the hearts of audiences with its second season, releasing on August 17, 2023, at 2 am PT on the network. The hilarious performances by the talented Craig Robinson and Claudia O'Doherty have brought the show to the limelight as critics praise the unique storyline and the wonderful chemistry between the leads.

Created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, Killing It will be releasing eight episodes in its upcoming season. The trailer for the same was released on July 18, 2023.

The show has a rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and was named as one of the Best TV Shows of 2022 by the New York Times.

Killing It Season 2: The story so far

kareemblack @kareemblack



HUGE thanks to @whatagasinc& @BrantLouck . ALWAYS a pleasure gentlemen!!! I shot the key art for season 2 of "Killing It" for @peacock and I'm thrilled that it's out in the world!! It was awesome to work with @MrCraigRobinsonand @ClaudiaODohertyHUGE thanks to @whatagasinc& @BrantLouck . ALWAYS a pleasure gentlemen!!! pic.twitter.com/Sbida8XeOe

The upcoming comedy-drama on Peacock will continue to show us the life of Craig Foster (Craig Robinson), a divorced father and bank security guard, and his journey to achieve the American dream.

The official synopsis of the second season is as follows:

"Killing It heads will recall that the first season was all about wrestling 200-pound pythons for dough. This time around? The unlikely duo is up and at ‘em with an all-new (airtight?) business plan: farming palmetto berries. To secure the bag, these tenacious underdogs will just have to pray that scammers, vindictive family members, the elements, and, of course, a swamp mafia don’t get in the way."

Liam Stephens @LStephens Saw the trailer for season 2 of Killing It on Peacock. Looked good so I started season 1 pretty funny and the Aussie girl, Claudia O’Doherty is hilarious/cute.

The first season of Killing It featured how Craig has an encounter with his Uber driver, Jillian G, who stops midway to kill a Burmese Python. Jillian encourages Craig to join the python hunting challenge for a $20,000 prize, promising a fruitful venture.

"Burmese pythons eat everything. It's an ecological disaster so the state pays for every dead pipe that we bring in," she says.

Craig and Jillian team up and take on the challenge as Craig wanted to provide for his daughter and set an example for her while trying to ensure they do not leave for Columbus, Ohio. Jillian needed the money to get help from an attorney to sort out her immigration case.

Multiple challenges and a dead body later, the duo not only won the monetary prize but also continue to function as professional python killers. However, increasing competition made their jobs difficult.

Killing It season 2 cast explored

From the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the second season of Killing It brings in eight new members to the existing cast - Dot-Marie Jones (Glee) as Jackie Boone, Melanie Field (You) as Shayla, Katie Kershaw (Fargo) as Natalie-Ray Boone, Joe Massingill (Fear the Walking Dead) as Ray-Nathan Boone, Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Johnny, Fatimah Taliah (Goliath) as Maya, Kyle Mooney (Zoolander 2) as Bugs, and Tim Simons (Don’t Worry Darling) as Agent Burton.

The new characters will be joining the main and recurring cast of Craig Robinson (The Office), Claudia O'Doherty (Love), Rell Battle (Off-Fairfax), Wyatt Walter (Sons of Thunder), Scott MacArthur (The Mick), Jet Miller (Young Dylan), Stephanie Nogueras (Grimm), Tim Heidecker (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Zach Grenier (Twister).

Watch the eight new episodes of Killing It, when it arrives on Peacock on August 17, 2023.