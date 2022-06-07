What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 4 air? Zach and Tori’s big announcement and more explored

Little People, Big World Season 23 is going to air its fourth episode on June 7 at 9/8c on TLC. The upcoming episode will see Zach trying to work things out between himself and his father Matt while also making a big announcement.

Episode 4 will be an emotional and happy ride for the viewers as “The Roloffs share their lives as they face the pressure of being little in an average-sized world.”

All about Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 4

Episode 4 of Little People, Big World will air on Tuesday on TLC. The official synopsis of the episode titled, We're Gonna Pop Out That Baby, reads:

“Amy babysits Jackson as Chris adjusts to being a grandparent. Plus, the family prepares for Lilah's birthday, and Zach and Tori make a big announcement.”

Tori and Zach are going to be parents again. During the confessional, the couple announced that they are expecting their third baby, who is due on May 18. The soon-to-be parents are super excited to welcome a third child to the brood especially “after losing a baby.”

The couple did not reveal their pregnancy to anyone until they saw the “heartbeat” and the “healthy baby.” Although Tori is super happy with the pregnancy, she is also nervous and terrified at the same time due to her past experience.

There are “50-50 chances that the child will have dwarfism” and she has no issues with it, but for once she wishes for an “average height kid just to like know what it feels like,” she said in the confessional.

Recap of Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 3

In the last week’s episode, Chris tried working as a tour guide after Zach and Tori skipped the pumpkin season. The description of episode 3, titled Battle Ground, read:

“Pumpkin season is underway, but with things still tense between Matt and Zach, Zach and Tori skip it to focus on their move and on Jackson, who needs surgery for his bowed legs. Also, Chris gets off to a rocky start as a wagon tour guide.”

Despite a rough start, Chris accomplishes the task of working as a tour guide with flying colors. By the final weekend of pumpkin season, Tori and Zach also came to meet Matt. But things got a bit awkward between them due to their fight.

In the confessional, Matt says that he is ready to wait for Zach and Tori to forgive him “for being an a**.”

Even Zack wishes for things to get normal between the two and expects his dad to put in a little more effort to mend things if he wants to keep his “relationship with his grandkids.”

Zach and Tori Roloff also moved into their new house in last week’s episode. Amy and Chris paid a visit to their new home and so did Matt, but his experience was rather uncomfortable as neither Tori nor the kids were too happy to see Matt. However, he realized that he needed to visit their home more often to make his bond stronger with the grandkids.

Tori and Zach also updated viewers on Jackson’s legs which needed immediate surgery as the conditions were bad.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 7, on TLC to watch episode 4 of Little People, Big World Season 23 to hear Zach and Tori’s big announcement.

