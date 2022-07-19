What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 finale air? Episode 10 to explore family conflict over Roloff farm

TLC’s Little People, Big World (LPBW) Season 23 is set to air its finale this Tuesday, July 19, at 9.00 PM ET.

Based on the Roloff family, the show features ex-spouses Amy and Matt Roloff along with their respective partners. It also includes the former couple's children. While they have four kids, Zachary (aka Zach) is the one who appears the most on the show with his family. In the past seasons, the relationship between Zach and his father, Matt, has hit a rocky patch due to a conflict over the family farm.

In the upcoming episode, the issue will rise once again, and this time, a spat will take place between Amy and Matt.

Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 10 release date

The finale (Episode 10) of Little People, Big World Season 23 will air on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT on TLC. Viewers can later watch the episode, along with previous installments, on the network’s website.

The show can also be streamed live through various TV providers such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, fubo TV, DISH, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the season finale?

The Roloff family will feature one last time this season on TLC. Titled The Legacy of the Farm, the official synopsis of Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 10 reads:

“Matt updates the family with news about Roloff Farms. When no one responds, Matt is left hoping that his relationship with Zach is not in jeopardy yet again. Amy confronts Matt about the conflict he's caused with the family.”

In an exclusive preview, Amy was seen arguing with Matt that he failed to create a legacy through the family farm. She accused him of making a deal with twins Zach and Jeremy, leaving their third son Jacob out of the equation.

In a confessional, Amy said:

“It’s sad that it really ended up the way it did. There’s just a lot of stress. There's a lot of sadness. There's a lot of, like, what in the world did you do? Like, what happened? How did we get here?”

She claimed that the kids could not afford the price at which Matt was selling the farm. The clip ended with Matt’s response who stated:

“There's a lot going on that you don't know about.”

The conflict regarding the Roloff farm has been going on for a long time. Through an Instagram post in May 2022, Matt claimed that his two sons didn’t want to buy the land and thus had to put up 16 acres on the market.

Responding to his father’s claims, Zach had commented on the post, in which he wrote:

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again like he has for most his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out OK.”

A sneak peek clip also showed Zach teaching his kids to fish. Apart from the family drama, the finale of Little People, Big World Season 23 will feature Amy’s husband Chris Manek bonding with Zach’s son Jackson.

Viewers can tune in to TLC on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET to watch the finale of Little People, Big World Season 23.

