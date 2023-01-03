What time will Little People, Big World season 24 episode 10 air on TLC? Pumpkin season, release date and more

Episode 10 of Little People, Big World season 24, titled You Have Got To Be High, will air on TLC this Tuesday, January 3, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on the TLC Go website and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature Zach and Tori kayaking with their two older kids. According to a People's exclusive video, the couple, who have been spending very little time together because of their children, will reveal that they took upon the exciting opportunity after Amy Roloff and Chris Marek volunteered to babysit their youngest child, Josiah.

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"The gates open for pumpkin season, and Matt wonders if the kids will come; Amy and Chris join Zach and family on an RV camping trip; Matt shows Amy and Chris the refurbished farmhouse rental property, and he makes an announcement that stuns Amy."

What to expect from Little People, Big World season 24 episode 10?

This week on Little People, Big World, Amy and Chris will visit the family farm. After many disputes within the family, Matt has finally decided not to sell off the property and instead give it as an Airbnb on a short-term rental basis. Matt will announce the same in front of Amy, shocking her.

Matt will also show his ex-wife Amy and Chris the new farm improvements. Other than that, Chris and Amy will also accompany Zach and Tori on a camping tour with the kids.

The episode will also feature the opening of Pumpkin season 2022, but Zach will not participate in the event for the second time in a row. The Pumpkin season used to be a big affair for the Roloff family and Zach used to give tours to the guests, but now after so many family disputes regarding the farm, it is uncertain if any of the four children will return.

Chris will replace Zach and give the tours this season.

What happened on Little People, Big World season 24 episode 9?

TLC's description of the episode titled Roloffs Don't Talk About Their Feelings reads,

"Amy and Chris have a serious discussion about growing their family while Zach and Tori hash out some relationship issues. Although he hasn't yet talked to the family about the idea, Matt dives into his alternative plan for the farmhouse."

Last week on Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori went on a date after a very long time and the former praised Tori for doing a good job with their three children. Tori was happy to hear this from Zach but complained that he usually did not compliment her. She also asked him to do so more often, but Zach confessed that most of the Roloffs were not very open about their feelings.

Matt removed a huge fake pirate ship from the north side of the family farm, which he felt might be blocking the sale of the property. Amy fought with Chris about getting a new dog. After much deliberation and a meeting with the "good girl," Chris finally gave in and decided to adopt the dog. Amy was seen getting a little bit concerned about the size and training of the puppy.

Fresh episodes of Little People, Big World season 24 air on TLC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

