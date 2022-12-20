What time will Little People, Big World season 24 episode 8 air on TLC? Daring Plan B, release date, and more

Little People, Big World season 24 is all set to air its new episode on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. In the upcoming episode, Zach opts out of the pumpkin season “as the farm is no longer a place of joy for them.”

The synopsis of episode 8 of Little People, Big World, titled It’s time for Plan B, reads:

“Parental demands push Zach and Tori to the brink; as Zach removes himself from another pumpkin season, Matt approaches Amy and Chris for help; with the farm sale stalled, Matt considers a daring plan B.”

Little People, Big World’s Zach to no longer participate in pumpkin season on farm

When Matt Roloff made the decision to sell Roloff Farm, it sent ripples through the family. Things further escalated when Matt refused to sell the land to his kids, Jeremy and Zach, as they were unable to give him his asking price. Even Amy did not support her ex-husband Matt’s decision to sell the farm.

This created friction between Matt and Zach. The latter even left the farm and moved with his wife, Tori, and kids to a new place.

Now, in the new episode of Little People, Big World, Zach announces that he is no longer participating in the pumpkin season. When Chris asks him whether he will be going to the “pumpkin season this year,” Zach bluntly says he has “no interest” in going to the farm now.

Even Amy says that she was “debating” about the decision since so much has “changed” over the past few years in the family.

Although Amy is aware that her husband Chris and her ex Matt are talking about pumpkin season, she doubts that any of her kids will be "participating" in it this year due to the farm issue. She feels it's best to end the things while “you have good thought, a good memory about it.”

Amy, on her part, is still confused and wants to see who does come to the farm. Zach, however, feels that it will be “super well attended” like last year.

Later in the confessional of Little People, Big World, Zach says that time has changed a lot of things and the past “glory” days on the farm are over now. Even Tori says that the farm is no longer a “place of joy” for her.

Amy still has mixed feelings about working with Matt on his farm. Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm. She says:

"I'll admit, it's not like I am 100 percent jumping up and down for joy because I still think I have some personal emotions and thoughts behind, you know, the farm, and what has gone down and everything.”

However, Chris still hopes that the kids will still come by the farm. She later tells the cameras:

“The farm will always be Roloff Farms. The Roloffs grew up there. But there's a part of me that can definitely understand and see why not all the kids would be there because they don't consider it their farm anymore. Maybe in time that will change depending on what happens to this farm, but I think at this very second it's Matt's farm. It's their dad's farm, and it's sad."

The new episode of Little People, Big World will air on Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC.

