What time will Love At First Lie season 1 episode 6 air? A couple splits, release date and more

After a one-week break, Love At First Lie is all set to return to screens on Tuesday at 9 pm ET on MTV. The show puts couples under the same roof with the sole purpose of figuring out whether the other pairs are lovers or liars. The contestants analyze, investigate, and uncover the truth behind each of the participating couples.

In the upcoming episode of the show, host Tori Spelling will present them with an opportunity like none other. However, not everyone’s cut out for the game. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tori throws the group a much needed lifeline with a side pot worth $50,000 which means there's $75,000 up for grabs at the Truth Ceremony. But, the pressure of the game gets too intense for one couple who split up as a result."

Recapping Love At First Lie before the show returns after a week's break

Love At First Lie is a reality show like no other, and MTV’s newest love reality show hosts a group of alleged couples in a house and leaves them to figure out who is lying about their relationship status.

Each episode contains a task, and in the end, only the winners will be safe from elimination. The group must then pick who they want to send into the truth ceremony and guess if they’re a real couple or not. If they successfully weed out liars, $25,000 gets added to their cash prize, although if they accidentally send lovers home, the pot remains the same.

Due to the contestants’ missed chances at picking out liars from lovers, the host decided to throw them a much-needed lifeline in the upcoming episode. In next week’s episode, titled Much Needed Lifeline!, Tori will give the Love At First Lie contestants a chance at winning an additional $75,000.

The group missed their chance of adding $25,000 last week after eliminating Reasey and Cecy, who were in fact a real couple. This was not the group’s first wrong guess, which may have prompted the host to throw in a positive twist in the upcoming episode.

The first couple that was eliminated from the show was Chantz and Riani, and in their moment of truth, they revealed that they were not a real couple. The group’s first guess increased the pot by $25,000. Monica and Josh were the second couple to leave, but to the group’s disappointment, they were a real couple, which meant the pot remained the same.

Episode three was a non-eliminator, but saw the entry of two new couples, Brandi & Lawrence, and Brixton & Brenna. In the next episode, Karla and Brian decided to leave the show as they missed their children too much. Even then, Tori gave the group an opportunity to seek their truth and increase their pot. However, the group made an incorrect guess when they said that the two were a real couple, which surprised everyone, including the host.

Cecy and Reasey were next to get the boot, but since they too were actual lovers, the group failed to raise the amount in their pot. However, after they were eliminated, two more couples entered the Love At First Lie villa--Shane and Layla, and Tom and Steven.

At the end of episode 5, which aired last week, wildcards Brixton and Brenna were eliminated, but since they were a real couple, the amount of the pot remained unchanged.

Tune in to see what the cast must do to earn the promised $75,000 when Love At First Lie returns after taking a break this week.

