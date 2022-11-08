What time will Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 11 and 12 air Netflix? Finale, reunion and more details explored

Love is Blind Season 3 finale is almost here! Episodes 11 and 12 of the popular dating show will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 at 3 am ET. Episode 11 will feature the four remaining couples making their final decision on whether to say "I Do" or "I Don't" to their partner of 4 weeks.

So far, one couple (SK and Raven) have already split after SK refused to marry Raven due to their differences. Episode 12 of Love is Blind will showcase a cast reunion with the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The reunion is expected to be filled with shocking revelations and emotional moments as hinted by the 42-second-long trailer.

What to expect from Love is Blind Season 3 Episodes 11 and 12?

After episode 10 of the show ended with Nancy saying yes to Bartise, and Episode 11 of Love is Blind will show Bartise making his final decision.

In a preview, Brennon confesses that he does not feel like himself on the wedding day. Alexa says that she will be destroyed "beyond repair" if Brennon says no. A bride, (most likely Alexa) can be seen running away from the chapel in the preview.

Matt also gets concerned about making the final decision as he does not want to get hurt again and says that his fears have taken over him. Colleen can also be seen crying as others try to calm her in the preview.

Cole says that he wants to fight for love, and so does his partner Zanab as she confesses her love for Cole in a preview.

What happened on Love is Blind Season 3 Episodes 8 to 10?

Matt and Colleen, who were previously seen fighting a lot, went on an aquarium date as the latter wanted to show Colleen that he appreciated her efforts. While on the date, Matt tried to force Colleen to reveal if she was going to leave him at the altar and if their love was enough for her. Colleen said that she might change her mind any day and said that their love was not enough for her.

SK and Raven discussed how they had such a dramaless relationship.SK revealed that he wanted to provide for his family as the two made plans for their future, and Raven was shocked to learn about her responsibilities as a Nigerian wife.

While Raven planned to say yes to SK, she also decided to wear a traditional gele, or head scarf, for the wedding ceremony. However, before she could say anything, SK refused to marry her. He said that he felt that their timing wasn't correct and that there were a number of cultural differences between their families.

In an attempt to apoligize for their previous fight, Cole gifted Zanab flowers, and the two went to a bridge to "lock" their love by attaching a lock to a grill. However, the peace between them didn't last as Cole called Zanab "bipolar" after seeing her supposed mood swings.

Meanwhile, Brennon agreed to change his religion to be with Alexa.

Nancy and Bartise decided that their emotional connection was enough for them to move forward in their relationship. They also decided not to let their lack of physical attraction affect their bond. Later, the couple was also seen having a good time together.

Tune in to Netflix on November 9 to check which Love is Blind couples stayed together and which fell apart.

