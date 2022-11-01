What time will Love Is Blind season 3 episodes 8, 9, and 10 air on Netflix? Details explored

The five Love is Blind couples are heading one step closer to the altar, and viewers are excited for the upcoming episodes. The next three episodes of the show, 8 through 10, will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, November 2 at 3:01 am ET.

The three episodes will showcase the couple's crucial up-and-down moments just weeks before facing each other at the altar in the season finale and reunion, which will be dropped by Netflix on Tuesday, November 2. The fate of Matt and Collen's relationship will also be shown in the upcoming episodes as Matt had threatened to leave his fiance without saying a word to her.

What to expect from Love Is Blind season 3 episodes 8 through 10?

Love Is Blind season 3 episodes 8 to 10 will showcase the relationship mending between Zanab and Cole, who had earlier called his wife passive aggressive. The two can be seen dancing together in a preview as Cole tells Zanab that he was mad about her.

Meanwhile, Nancy and her fiance Bartise will have a healthy discussion about the lack of physical initimacy in their relationship, as Bartise tells Nancy in a preview that they have enough emotional connection to lead them down the aisle.

Raven will face difficulty while adapting to SK's Nigerian culture and will ask for his support while doing the same. In a preview, SK's mother looked shocked when Raven disclosed that she wouldn't wear a Nigerian wedding dress during the ceremony.

The ladies will also be seen going wedding dress shopping together. Colleen and Matt will discuss the future of their relationship and the topic of love while attempting to reconnect. Alexa's family is seen grilling Brennon in a preview while picking at his imperfections. Moreover, as is hinted in the promo, Alexa might have some doubts about marrying Brennon.

What happened on Love is Blind season 3 episodes 5 to 7?

Last week on Love is Blind, Cole and Colleen had a conversation about their time in the pods, and the two complimented each other on their physique. This upset Matt, who had been cheated on before in his marriage, and he asked his fiance not to go around complimenting other people. He also said that Colleen would have cheated on him in real life.

The couple later made up, but after another argument, Colleen went clubbing with her friends without telling Matt. The latter started to pack his bags to leave Colleen without waiting for her to come back.

Bartise tried to flirt with Raven, who made it clear that she just wanted to be with SK. Raven stated that Bartise never complimented her on the pods but was now interested in her because of her looks. Raven tried to connect with SK's family and was concerned about living alone for three years while SK finished his degree. She asked him to pay half the rent of her house even when he was supposed to be away at the university.

Alexa's father was concerned about Brennon's finances and said that his daughter liked to travel and live a luxurious life. Bartise confessed that he was not physically attracted to Nancy but her ex from the pods, Andrew, said that he found her pretty. Andrew also said that he would always be there with Nancy.

Tune into Netflix on November 2 to catch up on the fresh episodes of Love is Blind.

Poll : 0 votes