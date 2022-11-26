What time will Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 episode 12 air on OWN TV? Release date, plot and more

Episode 12 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 will air at 8 PM ET on Saturday, November 26, 2022 on OWN. In the new episode, viewers will see Kimmi taking the next step in her breast cancer journey with the support of her husband Maurice. In episode 12, viewers will also see Melody getting upset with Martell for inviting someone without asking her.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled 99 Problems, but a Beach Ain't One, reads:

“The Holts enjoy a fun day on the beach in Destin; Melody is surprised when Martell invites the Scotts to join them; Martell opens up to Marsau about his regrets; Melody and Tisha discuss healing.”

Kimmi takes her first step to fight cancer in Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 episode 12

In the November 12 episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Kimmi and her husband, Maurice, received some shocking news after she got the lump in her breast and under her arms checked.

Following the results of her biopsy, Kimmi was diagnosed with stage 2, triple negative breast cancer. Despite being devastated with her diagnosis, she tried to keep a positive outlook, especially since the early detection meant that her prognosis was good.

In the new episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, viewers will see Kimmi taking the first step towards her fight against cancer, where a nervous Kimmi will be cutting her hair. She tells Maurice that the doctors have informed her that she will “lose” her hair while undergoing the treatment. Refusing to see her hair on the ground while taking a shower, Kimmi decides to cut it to avoid some pain later.

Kimmi is encouraged by her hairstylists who, while cutting the hair, say that “its just a new hairstyle” and “people cut their hair all the time.” Maurice is also present at the time and is looking sadly at Kimmi getting rid of her locks.

Meanwhile, Melody will also be seen dealing with a relationship problem in the latest episode. She is upset with Martell for inviting LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott to join them in Destin, Florida.

Martell informs Melody about the Scotts at the breakfast table, saying that the family will be joining them in “next 45 minutes,” leaving Melody stunned. Even when the Scotts arrive at their place, Melody is not pleased to see them and does her best to avoid talking to them.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville showcases the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who have come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.

The couple are longtime friends and avid socialites who have strong personalities and points of view, which often leads to clashes in the group. On the show, each couple faces the realities of love and marriage while trying to make their huge undertaking a success.

The new season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, shows laughter, tears, heated arguments, and even a wedding as the couples try to transform both the city and their relationships to achieve their dreams.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for ITV America. Andrew Hoagland, Carlos King, and Gil Lopez are the executive producers of the show.

Tune in on Saturday on OWN to watch the new episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

