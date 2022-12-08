What time will Love Without Borders season 1 episode 3 air on Bravo? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Love Without Borders has taken five single Americans around the world to meet their soulmates. Each of them has taken a big step towards finding their soulmate. They’ve given up their entire lives to find someone they can spend the rest of their lives with. However, not everything is going according to plan.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled You Don't Have to Do That, reads:

"Naeem is ready for love but his mum disagrees; Gurleen and Shreyas seek privacy; a misunderstanding strains their connection; Brian and Danna deepen their bond; Mael and Aaron struggle in their relationship; Philip battles to stay celibate."

Love Without Borders season 1 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, December 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders

In the latest Bravo dating show, each of the five Americans has moved to a different country in order to find the love of their life. As part of the show format, they had no idea where they were moving to until they were already at the airport.

To recap the events, Philip moved to Ghana, Danna flew to Ireland, Gurleen made her way to Dubai, Aaron moved to the city of love, Paris, and Naeem made his way to Panama. While some of the couples are having a great time so far, some Americans are having a hard time adjusting to their new surroundings.

Gurleen’s apparent soul mate, Shreyas, lives with his parents and his sister, and the two hardly get any privacy. How do you get to know one another when someone’s constantly around?

Gurleen is “fiercely independent” and is having a hard time adjusting to living in a new house, with not just a stranger who is meant to be the one for her, but also his entire family.

Meanwhile, while Naeem is ready to find love, his mother isn’t entirely on board with his travel plans. In a conversation with Naeem's mother, she seemed upset about her son moving so far away. Naeem is unhappy with how his mother is reacting since he was hoping she’d be a little bit more supportive.

In his confessional, he said:

"A bit of me is hurt, a bit of me is trying to understand her perspective on things. Am I being selfish, am I doing something now that can’t be undone?"

He added that he’s worried about what the Love Without Borders experience will do to the trust and bond he has with his family.

Naeem's mother tries to console her son and tells him that sometimes they have to check in with themselves and ask themselves what the best thing for their individual selves is.

Arica Angelo is helping the five singles find love

Love Without Borders has taken five single Americans stuck in a rut on a trip like none other. Each of these singles has packed up their lives and left America to move to different places to take a chance on love.

Arica Angelo has found each of them a match that is based on compatibility and not country, essentially the show is an over-the-top blind date as the individuals don’t know who they’re meeting or where they’re going until it’s go time.

Tune in on Wednesday, December 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to see what happens in the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders. Episodes of the same can be streamed on Peacock.

