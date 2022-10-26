What time will Married At First Sight season 15 finale air on Lifetime? Release date, plot, and more

Married At First Sight returns to screens with important decisions. Eight weeks is up and it’s time for the couples who got married at first sight to decide whether or not they want to continue staying married.

The four couples have spent the last two months being married to each other and essentially skipping the initial steps, but as the show ends, they must decide whether they love each other enough or not.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"It's time for the couples to take control of their marriages and their futures as they make the decision to stay married or get a divorce. But as they prepare to move forward from the experiment, a shocking realization leads one couple to reverse their decision."

The finale episode will air on Wednesday, October 26, at 8 pm ET.

Will the eight-week Married At First Sight marriages last?

Not everyone gets a trial period when they get married, luckily for the cast of Married At First Sight, they do. The couple have spent the past eight weeks being married and then getting to know each other. They’ve spent enough time trying to decide whether the person they’re coupled up with is who they see themselves with or not, and it’s time to make that decision.

In a promo uploaded to social media, each cast member expressed how they felt prior to making the decision. Justin called his journey an emotional rollercoaster and said that the feelings are real. While he seems quite sure about how he wants to proceed, his wife Alexis cannot make up her mind.

She said:

"I’m not indecisive, I would typically know my decisions. So for me to be back and forth and just thinking everything, it’s new to me."

She’s not the only cast member who hasn’t made up their mind, Stacia couldn’t sleep the night before as she believes that Nate’s childhood trauma has started to affect their relationship, which she also tells him in a conversation. Linda wants to know if she’s in a relationship or not, but as they say, if it’s something you need to question, you probably already know the answer.

To recap, Justin recently gave up his dog for his wife, but she feels that he’s constantly “throwing that” in her face.

Alexis told him that she feels that he thinks she has to stay with him because of it, to which he says that he made that decision thinking that the Married At First Sight couple was going to stay married. She said:

"I just don’t agree to that."

In another short clip, Mitch and Krysten are seen having an emotional conversation about their relationship. Their relationship on the show has seen some rocky days, but it seems like the two could possibly make it work. While uncertainty looms over every couple, if viewers go by history, a happy ending is unlikely for this couple.

In a conversation with his brother, Mitch previously said that the two share a great sense of partnership. To this, his brother replied that he doesn’t think Mitch understands how rare it is to find that sense of partnership with someone. Over a romantic dinner with Krystan, Mitch seems to get emotional and tells her that he’s afraid of losing her.

Tune in on Wednesday at 8 pm ET to find out who stays married and who gets a divorce on the season finale of Married At First Sight.

