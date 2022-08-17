What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 7 air on Lifetime? Dogs create rift between a couple

Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 7 airs on Lifetime on August 17, at 8 pm ET. In the upcoming episode, one couple might be on the verge of breaking up due to their pet dogs.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight, titled Real Life Reckoning, reads:

“The couples move into their new apartment together; Pastor Cal visits to help; while one couple takes their relationship to the next level, another must navigate a shocking encounter between their dogs that threatens to tear their marriage apart.”

All about Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 7

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight, the married couples will move into their apartments together to start living like husband and wife in a real-life scenario.

While every couple is excited for a new beginning, it might not be a great start for Justin and Alexis, who are both dog parents. Alexis moves in with Justin but things take a worse turn when Justin's dog attacks and injures Alexis' pooch.

In the confessional, Justin says:

“I am looking forward to this new chapter together. There is about to be so much happiness. I think the only think I’m really nervous about is how Maya is going to react to her dog.”

His fears, unfortunately, do come true when Alexis asks him how he's planning on introducing the dogs, he says:

“Typically, you’re supposed to give time to come around so they used to each other. Two alphas typically get along.”

However, that doesn't happen and when the dogs are introduced, Maya, Justin's dog attacks Alexis' dog and injures his eye. This scares Justin and also breaks his heart. Meanwhile, Alexis, tells Pastor Cal:

"He never told me that Maya had been in several fights with other dogs. I am not going to stay anywhere that I don’t feel safe, so I will not be with Justin."

In his defense, Justin said that he hid the facts about Maya, fearing that it might cost him his marriage, which he was not ready to let go because of his pet.

Quick recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 6

In the previous episode, titled Saved By the Mariachis, the girls and guys openeds up about their relationship status with their pals.

The synopsis of episode 6 reads:

“Things get hot in Mexico as the honeymoons continue for the newlyweds; one groom suddenly drops the L word; another groom can't see past the eight-week mark; another betrays his new wife's trust when he reveals her biggest secret to others.”

In that episode, the boys headed out for tequila tasting and opened up about their equation with their partners. The girls, meanwhile, sat on the oceanside to have conversations about their marriages.

Alexis told the girls that she was struggling with Justin’s emotional side and Morgan opened up about her and Binh’s budding chemistry. Lindy revealed that she and Miguel have consummated their relationship.

Meanwhile, Stacia that said although she and Nate were yet to reach there, they definitely do have some good times together. Krysten, too, opened up about Mitch not being physically attracted to her for now and how they are still trying to make things work.

The guys also spoke about their equations with their partners and how their relationship is building up with with every passing day.

All the couples then met at dinner. It was during a conversation about how things would be different if they moved in with each other, when Alexis accidentally said that she loves Justin and will make sure he is taken care of. The slip-up made Justin more than happy, as he was eagerly waiting for the moment.

Tune in on Wednesday on Lifetime to watch the all-new episode of Married at First Sight.

Edited by Madhur Dave