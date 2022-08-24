What time will Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 8 air on Lifetime? Housewarming parties, release date, and more

Episode 8 of Married at First Sight Season 15 will air on August 24 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, couples will introduce their partners to their family and friends to find out their thoughts about their relationship.

But as the couple prepares for the housewarming party, they get to see the other side of their partners, leaving them surprised. The synopsis of episode 8, titled Party Ways, reads:

“Five newlywed couples settle into their lives in San Diego and prep to be reunited with friends and family for the first time since their weddings; they plan their first housewarming parties together; grievances are aired and advice is shared.”

All about Episode 8 of Married at First Sight season 15

In the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight, happy couple Miguel and Lindy will talk seriously about changing the latter's surname.

Miguel is delighted with his married life and finds it hard to believe it's true. In the confessional, he says:

"I wake up every morning. I look at myself in the mirror, and be like you got a good thing going, don’t f**k this up."

He is also content that "there is nothing left" to say that will take Linda by surprise. He feels proud that he has shared everything with his better half. But soon after, the happy and much-in-love couple got into an argument about Lindy taking Miguel's "last name." Miguel starts by saying,

"Married couples don’t live as a married couple before taking their husband’s last names."

To which Lindy adds:

"Until I feel secure, I need my last name. I need my identity."

The conversation becomes more intense when Miguel says that the more he expresses his "feelings" about Lindy taking his surname, "the more important it becomes" to him. Looking at Miguel's approach, Lindy questions what Miguel was trying to say,

"I don’t wanna be around her with her if she doesn’t take my name?"

To which Miguel responds,

"It's how I would envision being married, and you are married to me. So my opinion matters."

Furious, Lindy does not approve of Miguel’s thinking and says,

"There’s certain tangible things that can happen before I am ready to just change my name. How the f**k do you expect me to take your last name."

Lindy's response stuns Miguel, and he is taken aback by "this version" of his lady love.

Later, when Lindy and Miguel meet the girl and boy gang separately, they talk about their tense conversation and how it changed things between them. Lindy says that Miguel's approach made her feel agitated and defensive, while the latter told his pals that Lindy's "negative" attitude left him on edge.

Quick recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 7

In the last episode, after returning to San Diego from Puerto Vallarta, the married check out their new living spaces after visiting each other's apartments.

The couple set ground rules for hygiene and cleanliness for their partners in the new house.

But things didn't go well between Alexis and Justin as Justin's dog injures Alexis' pooch, leaving her fuming with anger.

Later, expert Pastor Cal Roberson checked in on some couples. Krysten and Mitch shared the good news with him, saying they are now in a much better place in their married relationship and have also "consummated their marriage."

The pastor also visited a few other couples and advised them to talk about finances, kids, and their issues as the decision day approaches nearby.

Tune in on Wednesday, August 24, on Lifetime to watch the all-new episode of Married at First Sight Season 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das