What time will Married at First Sight season 15 reunion air? Release date and more details explored

The first part of Married at First Sight season 15 reunion will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Fans will also be able to watch the episode on the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

In the previous episode of Married at First Sight, the two couples who decided to stay married were Stacia-Nate and Miguel-Lindy. The other two couples who said no were Krysten-Mitch and Justin-Alexis.

The reunion will feature the cast revealing if they changed their decision after the finale was shot, while also revealing shocking secrets about their partners.

What to expect from Married at First Sight Reunion Part 1?

This week's episode of Married at First Sight will be very confrontational as Justin will accuse Nate of flirting with and him.

He is seen accusing Nate in a preview stating:

"Bruh, you made a pass at me twice before the show."

It has been hinted that the revelation might lead to a showdown between the San Diego residents. In the exclusive clip, Justin can be seen calling out Nate for "having two faces."

Nate also reveals in a preview that Justin "unfollowed a lot of people" after the reality show experiment ended.

The cast will also share some "surprising updates" on their journey as a couple, reliving some happy moments together. Fans might finally find out if Justin brought his dog Maya home after his divorce, who he had given away for Alexis' sake.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 15 decision day

Alexis and Justin said yes to each other on the day of the decision because they wanted to improve their relationship. However, Justin fought Alexis just 20 minutes after saying yes because of Alexis' doubts.

At a get together party, Alexis told Justin in front of the cameras that she would not be able to live with him anymore. She moved out of the apartment after apologizing to Justin for the way she ended their marriage.

The episode description reads,

"It's time for the couples to take control of their marriages and their futures as they make the decision to stay married or get a divorce. But as they prepare to move forward from the experiment, a shocking realization leads one couple to reverse their decision."

Krysten and Mitch praised each other on decision day in front of the experts. Mitch felt that Krysten deserved a better partner than him and decided to let go of her.

Krysten too chose herself over her husband and said no. The soon-to-be-divorced couple left hand-in-hand with some hopes of reconnecting.

But later, Krysten was offended by one of Mitch's statements that he made in front of other cast members and said that there was "no scope for reconnections."

Morgan and Binh also joined the cast for the get-together, with Binh saying that things were fine between the two. Lindy and Miguel said yes to each other and their speeches made the experts cry.

Stacia pointed out all the mistakes in Nate's behavior. The latter too felt that Stacia needed to work on herself. The pair decided to stay together and work on their insecurities. Experts were impressed by the couple's commitment to each other.

Married at First Sight season 16 has already been announced by Lifetime. The new season will feature five couples from Nashville and will have its premiere in January 2023.

