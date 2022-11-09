What time will Married at First Sight season 15 reunion part 2 air on Lifetime? Unhealed wounds, release date and more

Married at First Sight is set to return with one of the most anticipated episodes of the season, which is the continuation of the reunion special. The show will bring back couples who only wooed each other after getting married to one another.

At the end of the show, the couples had to decide whether they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together or get divorced. While some upheld their vows, others chose to say goodbye. The reunion special contained so much drama that it needed a part two, which is set to air soon.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The San Diego cast struggles to deal with the aftermath of a confrontation; issues from the past continue to put pressure on their relationships as they move forward; experts intervene with blunt words of wisdom to help with unhealed wounds."

Married at First Sight’s part two of the reunion special will air on November 9 at 8 pm ET.

All about Married at First Sight Reunion, Part 2

Part one of the reunion special saw a lot of confrontation that led to a Married at First Sight couple leaving the set for a little while. The upcoming segment, titled San Diego Reunion, Part 2, will showcase the aftermath of the confrontation between Justin and Nate and further elaborate on the couples’ relationships. The show will provide insights about who is still together and who decided to part ways after the show ended.

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode showed that Justin and Alexis parted ways after their honeymoon. When Married at First Sight host Kevin Frazier asked the couple what happened, Justin said:

"I’m no fool but a man knows when a woman wants him and my wife didn’t want me after the honeymoon."

Alexis added that she tried everything she could “to be the best wife” for Justin when Kevin pitched in and explained that she wanted physical attention from her husband. The host asked the couple how life has been since they broke up, and Alexis revealed that she’s got a lot of people waiting in line to date her. Responding to this, the host implied:

"So in other words, what you’re saying is that your DMs are lighting up."

While Alexis avoided giving a definite answer, what she said managed to get Justin’s attention, who asked whether her answer is “yes or no." Hearing this, Alexis teased him, asking him if he’s interested. She further told the host of Married at First Sight that the couple is very passionate, and every emotion is heightened for them.

Previously on Married at First Sight

During part one of the reunion special, Kevin asked the cast if they have blocked anyone on social media, and Justin revealed that he blocked Nate since he felt that he is “two different people.”

He further explained:

"Sometimes you’re one way, sometimes you’re another, and that’s juust not my cup of tea."

Nate asked him to be more specific, and Justin revealed that he found him inauthentic and fake. Nate retaliated, saying that Justin was a crybaby, and told him that he was still trying to understand the truth as to why he unfollowed him.

The two got into a screaming match, and Justin said that he just doesn’t like him. However, Nate wasn’t the only Married at First Sight cast member whom he removed from his social media. He went ahead and unfollowed everyone who appeared on the show, as was pointed out by Nick.

Justin stated:

"Man, take some of that bass out of your m************ voice, boy."

This comment led to an almost physical altercation, and the cast had to intervene and pull the two apart. Tune in to see what happens in part two of the reunion special as the cast of Married at First Sight continue their conversation.

Poll : 0 votes