What time will Married to Medicine season 9 episode 8 air on Bravo? Details explored

Married to Medicine season 9 is set to return with a brand-new episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour long episode will see the ladies end their Las Vegas vacation and get back to their professional and personal lives. However, this will only add to the drama in the story.

The Bravo show has been extremely popular among viewers as they witness friction between ladies, their husbands, and their professions. While some fans have criticized the show for the way the cast members are portrayed, others are here for the glam and the flair of the women. The series has lived up to its name and has been quite engaging for fans.

Cast members of Married to Medicine season 9 include the familiar faces of Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, and Miss Quad Webb, as well as newcomers Audra Frimpong and Dr. Martin Curry.

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 9 episode 8?

This week, the ladies will get back to managing their professional careers as doctors while balancing their personal relationships and households. The episode is set to feature relationship issues and some interpersonal conflicts that will keep viewers hooked. Will past relationships get sorted or will emotions get the best out of them? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"As tensions in Toya and Eugene's marriage continue to grow, Heavenly confides to Jackie about the decline of her mother's health; Anila's parents arrive and immediately cause problems within the home."

In preview clips released by Bravo, Anila updated her husband about the Married to Medicine cast members' trip to Las Vegas. She spoke about the different games that the ladies played, following which Kiran agreed that "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." He then said that they had to make rules ahead of Anila's parents' arrival.

Previously, Anila had suggested to Kiran that her parents come and live with the couple and their children since their nanny moved out. Although Kiran didn't agree with it at first, the parents have finally entered the Sajja household and have created some issues already.

The Married to Medicine couple handed them a pamphlet listing rules that her parents had to abide by, known as "The 10 commandments of the Sajja household," but the parents declined to follow any of them.

Bravo @BravoTV #Married2Med Never have we ever not loved a dinner party moment Never have we ever not loved a dinner party moment 👀👀 #Married2Med https://t.co/26T8WcAAFb

Meanwhile, Toya and Eugene spoke to their son about making the right friends. Toya revealed that as an adult, she has been guilty of picking the wrong friends, which she said "put herself in a bad scenario." The couple then discussed Toya's anxiety that peaked while she was ziplining with her fellow Married to Medicine cast members in Las Vegas.

Toya confronted her husband about not taking care of his kids, but Eugene didn't agree to her accusation. The two disagreed on the topic, and viewers can suspect that this might be a preview to more difficulties in their lives.

Bravo @BravoTV The #Married2Med midseason trailer is here and we're not going nowhere for the rest of the season The #Married2Med midseason trailer is here and we're not going nowhere for the rest of the season 👀👀 https://t.co/3Lyulb2neM

Married to Medicine season 9 has brought adequate gossip this year, and there is only more to come. While the cast members have resolved most of their issues on their trip to Las Vegas, the audience can expect more disagreements, conflicts, and fights among the ladies this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine this Sunday on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das