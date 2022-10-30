What time will Married to Medicine season 9 reunion part 2 air? Release date, arguments and more explored

Married to Medicine season 9 is all set to air the second part of the reunion episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episode will feature cast members hashing out their issues and trying to resolve the differences that occurred throughout the course of the season. The ladies are set to involve themselves in major arguments and conflicts this week.

The series has gained massive success and popularity among viewers with its most recent installment. Season 9 of Married to Medicine revealed a number of issues among the ladies and documented arguments, chaos, rumors, love, and drama over the course of the three months during which the show was on air. While some relationships have turned over a new leaf, others are still strained.

Cast members of the show include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Miss Quad Webb, and newcomer Audra Frimpong. The complicated dynamics between them are to be further addressed in this week's episode.

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 9 reunion part 2?

Married to Medicine season 9 aired the first part of the reunion episode last week on October 23, 2022. The show is set to air two more parts of the reunion with the ladies and will be hosted by Andy Cohen. The second part of the reunion will air this Sunday, October 30, and the final part will air on November 6, 2022, on Bravo.

The ladies who were present at the taping include Toya, Jackie, Contessa on one end, and Quad, Simone, and Heavenly on the other. The first part involved the ladies hashing out issues that included Toya, Quad, and Anila. The first installment addressed Toya and Quad's respective rumors, Heavenly's grief over her mother's death as well as the matter concerning Anila's house robbery.

In the second installment of the Married to Medicine reunion, host Andy Cohen is set to address more issues among the cast, and this time, their respective husbands will join the stage as well. The impeding issues between Contessa and Heavenly and Quad's comments about Toya and her husband Eugene will be among the few topics discussed in the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Toya reveals what was really going on with her this season; Quad and Anila point the finger at each other when it comes to who started the rumours about Toya's affair; the ladies finally confront Heavenly on her behavior."

jay @JaysRealityBlog #Married2Med Reunion Part 2 Sneak Peek — The group discusses Quad’s housewarming party & the rumor about Toya! #Married2Med Reunion Part 2 Sneak Peek — The group discusses Quad’s housewarming party & the rumor about Toya! https://t.co/Fv0CTwZGaL

A preview clip released by Bravo showed Toya feuding with Anila over the rumors that have been spread. False claims that Toya cheated on her husband Eugene spread in the group by the end of the season after Anila perpetuated the same with Quad's friend Zaina at the Christmas party.

Toya was seen confronting her fellow Married to Medicine co-star Anila in the upcoming episode. Anila clarified that she didn't fuel the rumors and didn't know Zaina was attending the party until the latter asked her for a ride. She further stated that she had no malicious intent "to bring anything up," and that others were guilty of talking about the rumor as well.

Toya, however, stated that if Anila didn't believe the rumor then she shouldn't have talked about it in the first place. She further explained that if her marriage to Eugene wasn't as strong as it was, then the rumor could have ended their relationship. Although Anila tried to clarify her stance and apologized for discussing the rumor, Toya felt that her co-star didn't understand the gravity of the situation.

The second part of the Married to Medicine reunion is only going to turn up the heat and intensify the drama between the cast members. With many relationships in jeopardy, will the reunion enable them to hash it all out and start anew? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode of Married to Medicine on Bravo.

