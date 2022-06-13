What time will Miz and Mrs Season 3, Episode 3 air? Release date, plot and more about the USA Network series

The Miz and his family will never stop entertaining us!

After the spectacular season premiere, Miz and Mrs Season 3 Episode 3, titled Miz-ter Perfect, will air on Monday, June 13, on USA Network at 11 pm ET. The episode will show The Miz dealing with social media hatred after his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Miz and Mrs is a reality TV show which follows the lives of WWE stars Miz and Maryse. The show also features family relatives of the couple, like Mike's father George, Mike's mother Barb, and Maryse's mother, Marjo.

What to expect from Miz and Mrs Season 3, Episode 3?

Ryan Cabrera is scheduled to make a guest appearance on this week's episode of Miz and Mrs.

Ryan and The Miz go golfing together, where the two friends will be seen betting on the score. Ryan will also make Mike realize that there are people who criticize him online for his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

In a promo, Mike asks Maryse,

"You know so many people were ripping me online?"

He also reads a tweet:

"The Miz on Dancing with the stars looks like if you looked up power douche in a dictionary."

Maryse, on the other hand, will take the help of her mother-in-law, Barb to manage household duties and take care of the kids. In a preview, she can be seen telling Maryse that she did three loads of laundry and bathed the girls before putting them to sleep.

What happened on Miz and Mrs last week?

Last week, on Miz and Mrs, Mike complained that his kids, whom he called a terrible two and a three-nager, never listened to him.

Mike was also a little worried about joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, as he was not sure how long it would take him to learn how to dance. He confided his fears in Dolph Ziggler, going on to say that it took a lot of time to learn the steps, and he did not have time to give that 110%.

Maryse encouraged her husband by saying that the competition was not about being the best dancer. Instead, she insisted that it would be inspirational for the girls to see their father perform in the dance competition.

The couple bought a new home for Marjo, who had stayed with them for eight years. Maryse revealed that her mother had not lived alone ever since her father died in 1998 during a hike, going on to say that his body was not discovered until July, 2003.

Mike also bought a new house for his mother and grandmother in Los Angeles. He had appointed some movers to help with the stuff, but his father, George, asked him to cancel those and took help from his own movers, who left the luggage in the garage.

George also discouraged Mike from participating in Dancing with the Stars, saying that his body was very stiff, and even made a bet about him being eliminated in the first week.

Tune into USA Network at 11 pm ET on June 13 to watch the next episode of Miz and Mrs and find out how The Miz manages social media bullies.

