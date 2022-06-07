Why are Miz and Mrs fans slamming Mike Mizanin's father George Mizanin in Season 3 premiere episode?

Tonight on the season premiere of Miz and Mrs, Mike Mizanin received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear on Dancing With the Stars as a contestant. However, he was apprehensive about joining the show.

Mike's father, George, questioned the Miz and Mrs star's ability to dance, stating that if he went on the show, he would be eliminated after the first round and even made a bet about it.

He also did not let Mike choose the packers of his own choice to help his grandma move. Ultimately, Mike himself had to do all the work of putting the boxes out of the garage and into the home. He moved into Mike's house without asking and spoke severely about his son in front of his grandaughters, which Maryse disliked.

Miz and Mrs. fans felt that George's behavior was pathetic and that he was an unsupportive father. They slammed him on Twitter for talking about his son in such a manner.

Tawanna 🩸☝🏿 @RElGNSSECTION What kind of father is George to be talking down on his own son in front of his granddaughters though #MizAndMrs What kind of father is George to be talking down on his own son in front of his granddaughters though #MizAndMrs

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Miz and Mrs fans slam George for being a bad father

Tonight on the season premiere of Miz and Mrs, Mike said that George always cons him into things. Mike regretted letting George use his packers and movers, despite having appointed one already, as the movers did not move everything into the home but instead put all the boxes in the garage. The two later had to move everything back into the house.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

While talking about Dancing With the Stars, George felt that Mike should not participate in the show as he would be stiff and would be eliminated in the first round. After listening to him talk like that, Mike felt that his father was not supportive and told Maryse,

"I want to prove my wife right."

Later, George walked into their house, banging on the door and waking up the girls when the couple was having a moment. He said that he would be moving into their home for some time.

Miz and Mrs fans slammed him for being an unsupportive father.

GrizzlyBearSolomon @GrizzlyBearSol



#Season3

#SeasonPremire

#MizAndMrs



Don't do it George lol....on second thought, Miz THROW HIS ASS IN THE POOL! lol Mr. Miz bout to get jumped by @MaryseMizanin @mikethemiz one of these days lmaoDon't do it George lol....on second thought, Miz THROW HIS ASS IN THE POOL! lol Mr. Miz bout to get jumped by @MaryseMizanin & @mikethemiz one of these days lmao #Season3 #SeasonPremire#MizAndMrsDon't do it George lol....on second thought, Miz THROW HIS ASS IN THE POOL! lol https://t.co/cZ67Z01ahf

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Maryse's isn't playing George is talking about her husband in front of Monroe and Maddie #MizAndMrs Maryse's isn't playing George is talking about her husband in front of Monroe and Maddie #MizAndMrs

King Rickie 👑🎤 @AmbassadorBIGz Just kick George out now screw the deal just kick him out please #MizandMrs Just kick George out now screw the deal just kick him out please #MizandMrs

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

🌊🌊 Pogue Princess 🌊🌊 @Fallen_Angel356 #MizAndMrs Sorry George, but @mikethemiz was cut out for DWTS. And he made it farther than the first round and deserved to make it even further than he did! Sorry George, but @mikethemiz was cut out for DWTS. And he made it farther than the first round and deserved to make it even further than he did! 😉 #MizAndMrs

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

What happened tonight on Miz and Mrs?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Tonight on the season premiere of Miz and Mrs, Mike revealed that his kids had grown up to be a terrible two and a three-nager who wants a tattoo. He complained that his kids did not listen to him. Miz and Maryse also revealed that they had bought Marjo a new home. Marjo, Maryse’s mother, has lived with the couple for eight years.

Mike revealed that he had recently bought his mother and grandma a new home in Los Angeles to bring them closer to the girls.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Mike told his wife that he had received an offer to appear on Dancing With the Stars but was unsure if he wanted to join the show. He said that it took him a very long time to become a wrestler, and he was not sure how long it would take him to learn dancing. He was also apprehensive about him not performing well on the show.

Maryse felt that this was a great opportunity and said that the girls would be inspired if he appeared on the show. He told his friend Dolph Ziggler about the opportunity, who encouraged him to accept the offer. Dolph felt that Mike was scared, but Mike said that dancing required lots of effort and,

"I don’t have time to do that 110%."

Maryse said,

"Its not about being the best dancer."

She also commented that his voice had started to sound like George's.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Marjo moved out of Miz and Maryse’s home. Maryse said that her mother had not lived her life since 1998 after her father died on a hiking trip. She revealed that her father’s body was not found until July 2003. Marjo also taught Mike how to dance.

The episode description reads as,

"Mike gets an unexpected dance teacher while Maryse reprimands George's behavior."

Miz and Mrs features Mike Mizanin, aka The Miz, and his wife Maryse as they deal with their daily struggles of raising two kids and managing their professional duties of being WWE stars.

New episodes of Miz and Mrs air every Monday on USA Network at 11 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far